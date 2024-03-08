Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group hosts first ever large-scale graduate recruitment event

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group held its first ever large-scale graduate recruitment event in Manchester this week, bringing together more than 600 candidates as it looks to double the number of opportunities across its graduate schemes this year.

Alongside the formal assessment process, graduates heard from expert speakers, spoke to current graduates working on NDA sites across the UK, and accessed exhibitions and interactive content to find out more about the group’s nationally important mission.

Reflecting on the event, NDA Group Chief Executive Officer, David Peattie said: “It was a real privilege to host so many enthusiastic young people in what I am sure will be the first of many of these events. I wish them all the very best of luck in their careers. “Being part of the NDA group means playing a fundamental role in enabling permanent, positive, long-lasting change for future generations. “It’s estimated that as many as 40,000 new roles will be available in the sector by 2030 so the nuclear industry is growing. “It’s a fantastic time to join the sector, we have a wealth of exciting opportunities – whatever you want to do, you can do it in nuclear.”

Angharad Rayner and Kiran Basra-Steele, from Nuclear Restoration Services (part of the NDA group), both started their careers as nuclear graduates, going on to secure roles as Site Directors. They spoke about career highlights including seeing decommissioning progress on the ground, the significant role of the sites in the local community, and the life-long friendships they’ve made.

Spot the robotic dog was also in attendance, showing how skills and expertise in robotics and AI are vital in enabling the organisation to continue to utilise innovation and cutting-edge technology in decommissioning the UK’s oldest nuclear sites.

In 2023 the NDA group welcomed the largest and most diverse cohort of graduates in its history. This year the number of graduate opportunities available on the NDA group graduate programme is doubling to more than 120, with even more opportunities as part of the sector-wide Nuclear Graduates scheme.

Roles are available in dozens of different professional disciplines, right across the UK, to help safely and sustainably decommission the nation’s oldest nuclear sites and support specialist nuclear waste and transport businesses.

Graduates can specialise in areas including engineering or procurement, cyber security and environmental protection as well as many more, including several STEM and business related roles.

The NDA group graduate programme is open to those who have graduated with a minimum of a 2:2 in the last five years and successful candidates will undertake three placements over two years in the NDA and its companies: Sellafield, Nuclear Restoration Services, Nuclear Transport Solutions and Nuclear Waste Services.

Roles are based in rural and city locations in different parts of the UK, working alongside 17,000 highly skilled people.

Benefits include:

A starting salary of £30,000- and 25-days annual leave plus bank holidays, as well as six discretionary days leave for study and relocation and support for flexible working

A comprehensive package of benefits including pension, professional institute membership and additional support with travel, relocation, training and development

A dedicated mentor and team of experts to support personal and professional development

In addition to the NDA group graduate programme, the event also welcomed applicants for the highly-acclaimed Nuclear Graduates programme. The programme, owned by the NDA on behalf of the sector, is offering graduate positions with six different companies across the sector this year.

Both the NDA group graduate programme and Nuclear Graduates schemes are powered by NDA subsidiary Energus.

To find out more, visit www.ndagroupgraduates.co.uk and www.nucleargraduates.com