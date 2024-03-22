Pixel Global Partners with The Skills Network to Launch Government Skills Bootcamps for Diverse Talent in Procurement and Sourcing

Leading experts in their field, Pixel Global, who aspire to be the most trusted organisation for complex procurement and sourcing needs in the UK, have today announced they are working with The Skills Network, the largest online education company in the UK, to bring new recruits into the sector via a co-branded Government Skills Bootcamp.

The new pathway will sign up applicants from the London and Manchester areas and will source from as diverse backgrounds as possible, offering a guaranteed interview for a place at the Pixel Academy at the end of the Skills Bootcamp.

The scheme will work alongside Government back-to-work programmes and NCS (the National Careers Service). Pixel has taken the Social Mobility Pledge, is a Disability Confident Employer and is committed to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Upon successful completion of the Bootcamp and subsequent job offer, new employees will undertake three more months of training, before starting their CIPS level 3 apprenticeship for the next 18 months.

Nilesh Bhandari, Pixel Global COO, remarked:

“We are delighted to be working closely with leading education provider The Skills Network to help hidden talent access exciting opportunities within our commercial and procurement consultancy. No one’s background, education or social status should be a barrier to excelling in the workplace – this new scheme ensures that someone’s values, capability and potential, are the main components needed to succeed.”

Mark Dawe, CEO at The Skills Network, said:

“We are proud to be able to work alongside Pixel Global in the UK to help set up this scheme which has the potential to unlock success, not only for this growing company but also for applicants who may not otherwise be able to access the world of commercial procurement. This is an exciting opportunity that we hope will have a massive positive impact for the sector and the wider economy, as well as learners.”