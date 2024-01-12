Propertymark Qualifications encourages wider uptake ahead of International Mentoring Day

Propertymark Qualifications has encouraged a wider uptake in the number of students studying towards some of their courses ahead of International Mentoring Day.

Taking place on 17th January 2024 in the UK, the mentoring movement throughout the globe intends to raise awareness of its purpose via International Mentoring Day.

International Mentoring Day is observed by individuals and organisations being urged to share tales about the impact of mentoring. People can learn about these stories via social media, photos, and videos.

Back in January 2002, MENTOR National and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health started National Mentoring Month. Fourteen years later in 2016, MENTOR helped launch the first International Mentoring Day, and they selected 17th January in recognition of famous boxer and mentor Muhammed Ali’s birthday.

Propertymark Qualifications provides many courses that enable students who aspire to progress or start their careers in an estate or letting agency by learning from some experienced people in the industry. It also offers higher level qualifications to push people into mentoring roles which in turn, enables them to inseminate higher professional standards throughout the industry.

Propertymark has witnessed an incredible uptake in the number of students passing its courses from aspiring agents at the start of their career journey, through to those undertaking the highest qualification possible, becoming a mentor in their field.

In 2022, the total number of people starting their career off in estate and letting agency by completing an apprenticeship with Propertymark stood at 125.

This number increased to 147 in 2023, which represents an 18 per cent increase from 2022’s figures.

In the third quarter of 2023, the number of certifications for Propertymark’s Residential Letting and Property Management course, which is the leading qualification for letting agents across the UK, increased by 142 per cent from the third quarter of 2022.

Also, Propertymark offers a Junior Estate Agent V1 (Residential Sales) qualification (the next step after an apprenticeship which is a fully-fledged qualification for aspiring estate agents), which in the first quarter of 2023 saw an increase of 55 per cent in the number of people receiving certificates for this qualification from the same quarter of 2022.

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, said:

“Propertymark proudly supports the message behind International Mentoring Day and is honoured to be playing its part in shaping the profession through its Propertymark Qualifications.

“Propertymark Qualifications provides many experienced instructors as part of its courses and higher-level courses such as its Level 4 accreditation for those aspiring to mentor too. These courses help those who want to venture into a career as an estate and letting agent and make a difference in the housing industry.”

