Searce Wins 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for UKI

Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year award for the UK and Ireland (UKI). This recognition by Google Cloud reinforces Searce’s strong commitment to digitally transform organisations worldwide by offering advanced professional services around Cloud, Data, Analytics, and AI-led transformation.

Julian Mulhare – Managing Director, EMEA, Searce said:

“We are honored to receive the 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year award for UKI, Entering our 4th year in the market, our team has collaborated closely with Google Cloud, accelerating UKI cloud adoption for our mutual clients to an impressive 238% YoY growth rate by leading with our consultative and technology-led approach. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower organisations everywhere to drive intelligent, impactful, business outcomes,” he added.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Searce as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognise their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

With a presence in APAC, ANZ, EMEA, and USA, Searce operates across 10 countries, servicing 3,000+ clients, and empowering them to get their business future-ready. This achievement underscores Searce’s dedication to partnering with clients in their “beyond X” journey and empowering them to push the boundaries of tech innovation. This recognition also reaffirms our deep commitment and alignment with Google Cloud and signifies another milestone in our global alliance.



As Searce embarks on its 20th year of business, it remains committed to its founding vision of being a trusted partner to clients, nurturing lifelong relationships with them, and empowering them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.