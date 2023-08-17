Strong student success for South Hampshire College Group on Level 3 Results Day

Students from across the newly formed South Hampshire College Group (comprising City College Southampton, Eastleigh College and Fareham College) have achieved a very successful set of results in their Level 3 courses,with many of these students choosing to progress to university as their next step.

This summer’s results saw many highlights among the College Group’s academic performance, including a 98% pass rate for students on TLevel courses and a 96% pass rate for students on Level 3 qualifications. The group has seen a number of success stories as students prepare to embark on their next steps beyond college.

Rin Gamboa is celebrating achieving triple distinction*, the highest results possible, from their Level 3 Media course at City College Southampton and is progressing to Arts University Bournemouth to study BA (Hons) Film Production. Sharing how City Collegehas helped them to prepare for university and their career goals, they said: “It has been great to be able to focus on one subject and really put all my effort into something I was passionate about. I enjoyed the live assignments as they helped to put what I had learnt into practice and the work experience was really valuable as well. I feel very prepared for university and my future career.”

Harvey Clarke studied Marketing and Event Management at Eastleigh College and has made strong and consistent development throughout his Level 3 course, progressing from pass grades in his first year to achieving distinction grades in every single assignment during his second year. Harvey’s strengths lie predominantly in project management and earlier this year he received the prestigious accolade of ‘Entrepreneur of the Year‘ at Solent University, where he is planning to progress to study for his degree. Harvey said: “This course has been fantastic for me and all the activities and events have helped me develop ambition and endurance. I’m very much looking forward to the next chapter.”

Nate Stevenson has just completed a TLevel in Digital Production, Design and Development at Fareham College, in which they successfully achieved a distinction grade.

Nate will now progress to a Level 4 course in Professional Creative Enterprise, which is also at Fareham College and starts later this year. Nate commented:

“The T Level is extremely useful for my chosen career, a lot of courses give you the knowledge but the good thing about TLevels are that they give you both the knowledge and the experience to better equip you for your next steps.”

Professional and technical Level 3 courses present a dynamic alternative to A Levels, offering valuable work placements and industry experience alongside that can propel a student into their future career or higher education study. T Levels incorporate a strong emphasis on work experience, providing a minimum of 315 hours, or 45 days, of on-the-job training. Both Level 3 and TLevel programmes are two years in length, the same as A Levels, and are accredited on the UCAS tariff for entry to university.

Andrew Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of South Hampshire College Group, said:

“The achievement of a Level 3 qualification is one of the most important milestones in a student’s educational journey and can open up many doors for their future career. All the students collecting their results today across South Hampshire College Group should be immensely proud of what they have achieved. We wish all our students the very best of luck for their results and next steps in their educational journey or early career.”

Ashley Martin, Director of Student Experience and Transition at South Hampshire College Group, said:

“We are exceptionally proud of the achievements of all our students. The outstanding pass rate across the group is testament to the dedication of students, teaching teams and industry-led facilities, all of which foster a positive learning environment for individuals to excel.”

To find out more about Level 3 courses and the South Hampshire College Group, visit www.shcg.ac.uk.

To learn more about T Levels, please click here.

Published in