Students Talk Business on Cornmarket Insurance Services Trip

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Level 2 Business students from the college’s Bangor campus, visited Cornmarket Insurance Services in Belfast recently for a tour of their departments, which marks the beginning of a new collaboration between SERC and Cornmarket Insurance Services.

Cornmarket Insurance Services, Boucher Road Belfast, specialise in providing insurance deals to people on their car insurance, home insurance, travel insurance, GAP insurance for cars and motorbikes and motorbike insurance, through their Adelaide Motorbike brand over the past 30 years. They are a part of the Irish Life Group and Great-West Life Assurance Company, who are one of the world’s leading assurance organisations.

Whilst on the familiarisation trip, students talked with members of departments including sales, marketing, operations, finance and HR, to get an insight into how the business operates. Students were also given an overview of important processes, including training employees complete before they commence the job, on-job training, selling of services, how the business is marketed, how they analyse data for the improvement of sales, how they improve staff performance, and much more.

Commenting on the visit, student Jack Boyd, (16), from Bangor said, “I really enjoyed the visit to Cornmarket Insurance Services. I have never been to a working office before – listening to the managers speak about their jobs and how they work as a team was really interesting. The information I gathered will be useful for my assignments and it helped me build my confidence by asking some questions to Cornmarket Insurance Services staff.”

Catherine Anderson, SERC Deputy Head of School, Business and Travel & Tourism comments, “We believe that student enrichment is a key part of the delivery of our Level 2 and Level 3 Business courses here at SERC. Students gaining an insight into the “real world” by attending educational visits allows them to develop a greater understanding of the subjects they are studying. Diarmuid Lavery, Cornmarket Insurance Services Compliance and Operational Manager, and his colleagues, provided an extensive insight into the world of insurance and the components of their business operations. The students were impressed at the incentives provided by the company and the managers and staff which they found inspirational. We are looking forward to hosting Cornmarket Insurance Services at SERC for a Masterclass with students in January 2024.”

