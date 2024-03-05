Women in Construction Week 2024: Celebrating Salford’s inspiring Women in Construction

A student has helped refurbish a community centre as part of her studies at the University of Salford and was shortlisted for an industry award.

To celebrate Women in Construction week the University is focusing on some of our amazing and talented female students studying and working in the industry. Among them is Georgia Veevers, who is currently completing the BSc Hons Construction Project Management Degree Apprenticeship course.

As part of her course she works at Overbury, an interior fitting contractor based in Manchester. While there, she had the opportunity to project manage a two-week charity project that the company completed for Stockport Race and Equality Partnership, in which she completely refurbished their community centre, using volunteers from subcontractors and Overbury. The project was nominated for the Best Community Project 2023 award at the BPIC Awards 2023.

Georgia said: “I am enjoying the apprenticeship so far; my work life and university life is balanced, and I am learning so many new skills. I can feel my career already bettering and the lectures are beneficial to my everyday tasks at work.’ When questioned about advice that she would give to others who are interested in a construction career, she replied: ‘Do it! Be confident in yourself and always be willing to learn.”

Also at Salford, Cara Bullock is currently completing her apprenticeship as part of a BSc in Quantity Surveying and chose the apprenticeship option for the valuable industry placement and work it provides. Currently she works for Turner & Townsend, a global real estate consultancy business. She said: “Don’t be afraid to use your voice, call out any issues you may have and develop a strong network of people around you be that in or outside of the workplace.” Following the completion of her apprenticeship she is looking to complete a Masters in Construction Law and explore the potential of working abroad.

Another star Quantity Surveying student is Humaira Ahmed. She chose the apprenticeship because she “wanted the experience and the skills as well as academic training” to make her a well-rounded surveyor. She added: “I was drawn to construction as I have an appreciation for the built environment, especially the field I am in which is a perfect mix of contract work and practical work. I would tell women who are interested in pursuing a career in construction that it’s the best decision I made, whilst there’s not as many women in the field yet, it is growing and there are so many different pathways to take in construction.” She is now working at construction company Mace. She said: “So far, I have enjoyed it! Working for a company like Mace means I can travel to different areas and work on well-known projects and going to university means I also have a social life with people my age.”

Nicky Harris, Programme Leader and Lecturer of the Construction Project Management and Placements and Employability Tutor for the Built Environment course, said:

“We are extremely proud of all our female students that have shown their talents in this industry. Across the University we work hard to increase opportunities for women in what are traditionally male dominated industries.

“The numbers of women on the programmes is growing. I feel the main reason for this is due to the huge push that has been taking place with the professional bodies, the industry as a whole and certainly the university has been instrumental in encouraging and inspiring young people, particularly girls in an exciting and challenging career that is varied, well paid and has good career progression.”