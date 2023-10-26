Every Guest a VIP for Ainsleigh

The second of our catch ups with past students working in travel and tourism gives us an insight into the role of Ainsleigh Baxter, Events Manager at the Culloden Estate & Spa, Cultra.

Ainsleigh Baxter, progressed to SERC from Movilla High School following her GCSEs. She said:

“I was always interested in travel and tourism and was geared up to move to SERC after fifth form. I successfully completed the BTEC Level 3 in Travel & Tourism before progressing to the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Hospitality & Tourism with Specialisms, both at the college’s Bangor Campus.

Speaking about her career following SERC Ainsleigh said:

“I secured a role with Ards & North Down Borough Council’s Events team following a placement from the Foundation Degree and worked there from 2016 to 2019. Testament to the value of work placements – you just never know when that experience will give you the edge. After that, I secured the role of Events Coordinator at Culloden and in 2022 was promoted to Events Manger.”

She added, “The best part of my job is planning weddings and events. It is all about making dreams come true for the client and you get to be involved in the happiest moments of people’s lives. You also get to meet the odd celebrity, but every guest is a VIP at the Culloden.”

She continued, “I am very happy in my role at the Culloden. Training is ongoing and there is room for progression. I am part of a great team and there are plenty of perks with the job, including employee discounts and staff uniform.

“There is a strong focus on professionalism within the sector supported by connections with the Institute of Hospitality, which is great. Everything you do in hospitality is building on your skills and experience, which are all transferrable skills. I would encourage anyone thinking of a career in the sector to get as much experience as possible and continue to build up your CV, so you’re ready to step up to the roles that pique your interest and ambitions.”

