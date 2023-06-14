New resource for sustainability careers, launched by IEMA

There’s a looming workforce crisis. The UK needs hundreds of thousands of skilled green workers in all sectors1 and employers are increasingly worried about what they call the ‘war for talent’ for employees with green skills. But how do you become part of this vibrant and growing green skills workforce?

Today, the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), is launching the Green Careers Hub, a brand-new government backed resource to give insight into the green jobs of the future. Whether you are about to enter the workforce or an experienced professional looking to change career, the Green Careers Hub features a wealth of information for anyone looking to find out more about green skills, green jobs and potential career pathways.

Highlighted in the government’s recent Net Zero Growth Plan, ‘Powering up Britain’2, the Green Careers Hub features original content from IEMA and a range of partners and contributors, brought together in a single, easy to use resource. There are tips on job hunting and career advice, video case studies from a variety of roles, a jobs board and a “jargon buster” to demystify sustainability terminology.

The launch comes at a key time, as a report from the government’s net zero watchdog, the Climate Change Committee3, urged that net zero guidance should be embedded across the school curriculum.

Sarah Mukherjee MBE, CEO of IEMA said:

“Green skills are needed in all sectors of the economy. A key example is how far short we are on the number of electricians needed to support the government’s ambitions for electric vehicles. We must have a plan in place to tackle the immediate issue of the climate emergency by working towards a robust net zero strategy and emphasis on renewable energy.

“Without the skills and training in place, we won’t ever bridge this gap, which is why I’m delighted we have launched the Green Careers Hub, to help everyone who’s interested in working in the growing green economy”.

IEMA’s aim is for anyone to use this hub, whether at school, college, university, in work, looking for a job or career or looking to change to a greener job, for information and inspiration today to become part of tomorrow’s workforce for a cleaner, greener future.

