Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

New resource for sustainability careers, launched by IEMA

FE News Editor June 15, 2023
0 Comments
green hand holding a plant

There’s a looming workforce crisis. The UK needs hundreds of thousands of skilled green workers in all sectors1 and employers are increasingly worried about what they call the ‘war for talent’ for employees with green skills. But how do you become part of this vibrant and growing green skills workforce?

Today, the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), is launching the Green Careers Hub, a brand-new government backed resource to give insight into the green jobs of the future. Whether you are about to enter the workforce or an experienced professional looking to change career, the Green Careers Hub features a wealth of information for anyone looking to find out more about green skills, green jobs and potential career pathways.

Highlighted in the government’s recent Net Zero Growth Plan, ‘Powering up Britain’2, the Green Careers Hub features original content from IEMA and a range of partners and contributors, brought together in a single, easy to use resource.  There are tips on job hunting and career advice, video case studies from a variety of roles, a jobs board and a “jargon buster” to demystify sustainability terminology.

The launch comes at a key time, as a report from the government’s net zero watchdog, the Climate Change Committee3, urged that net zero guidance should be embedded across the school curriculum.

Sarah Mukherjee MBE, CEO of IEMA said:

“Green skills are needed in all sectors of the economy. A key example is how far short we are on the number of electricians needed to support the government’s ambitions for electric vehicles. We must have a plan in place to tackle the immediate issue of the climate emergency by working towards a robust net zero strategy and emphasis on renewable energy.

“Without the skills and training in place, we won’t ever bridge this gap, which is why I’m delighted we have launched the Green Careers Hub, to help everyone who’s interested in working in the growing green economy”.

IEMA’s aim is for anyone to use this hub, whether at school, college, university, in work, looking for a job or career or looking to change to a greener job, for information and inspiration today to become part of tomorrow’s workforce for a cleaner, greener future.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability, Work and leadership
Published in: Employability, Work and leadership
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .