City & Guilds appoints Faiza Khan MBE as Director of Corporate Affairs & Foundation

Leading skills organisation City & Guilds has appointed Faiza Khan MBE as Director, Corporate Affairs & Foundation.

At City & Guilds, Khan will be responsible for stakeholder engagement across government, education, the media and philanthropy – leading a core team of corporate affairs, comms, policy specialists, and heading up the City & Guilds Foundation (part of the City & Guilds charity). The Foundation aims to innovate, celebrate and evaluate opportunities that will make a real difference to people’s lives through skills development.

With a strong background working for not-for-profit, public bodies and grant-giving organisations, Khan joins from The National Lottery Community Fund. Here she was Director, Engagement and Insight and led the Fund’s activities across political strategy, communications, engagement, knowledge and learning. She has previously also held senior positions at Paul Hamlyn Foundation, NHS Citizen and the National Council for Voluntary Youth Services.

Commenting on her appointment, Faiza Khan MBE said:

“City & Guilds has a proud history of unlocking opportunity for people, organisations and economies. It is an organisation that has and will continue to play an important role in re-imagining the future of work, skills and social mobility. Never has this been more important as we emerge from unprecedented events in modern history and unprecedented demands for modern society. Fundamental to me, in my efforts, will be the belief that success is not the privilege of the few but a right for all and that is the biggest opportunity of our time. I’m looking forward to working with the Foundation and the wider City & Guilds team to help more individuals and communities to succeed and fulfil their potential.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds, commented:

“It’s a great time to welcome Faiza to the executive team as we continue with our post covid five-year strategy to reposition City & Guilds with our refreshed brand, as well as specific sector focuses. As an organisation that puts impact at the heart of everything we do, Faiza will play an important role in amplifying the great work of the Foundation across the organisation as well as continuing to position City & Guilds as the go to brand for skills and jobs.”

Published in