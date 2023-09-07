Long-time REC champion, Clive Hutchings, joins Board

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) is delighted to announce Clive Hutchings as a new Board member. Clive Hutchings joins the REC Board immediately as a non-executive director.

Mr Hutchings is Executive Director and Founder at STR Group, an award-winning international recruitment company formed in 2000, with a collection of micro-specialist brands. STR partners with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) companies to solve their biggest workforce problems.

On his appointment as an individual member of the Board until the AGM in 2024, Mr Hutchings said:

“I have been a supporter of the REC since my early days as a recruiter. I just love recruitment and I am all about giving people the opportunity to perform and create a life that gives them choices. There is a right way to do recruitment and I know that the REC really gets this.

“I’ve been fortunate to work across many disciplines in the UK, as well as Europe, US, Middle East and Asia in permanent, contract RPO and search, mainly but not exclusively across STEM settings. With almost 30 years in recruitment from trainee to owner and director of STR Group, I know what that looks like for recruiter, candidate and client. Driving high standards, good performance and excellent professionalism are important to me as I try to bring my working knowledge of recruitment to the REC. I’m looking forward to offering my perspective, to listen and support the goals of our members and the REC.”

The Board consists of external directors who are independent and do not serve as company executives at REC. They bring their unique expertise and independent views to ensure the REC is run effectively and efficiently on its members’ behalf.

Clive entered the recruitment sector after completing an Ordinary National Certificate and then Higher National Certificate in Business Studies while working in the accounts team at Southern Electric.

Welcoming him to the Board, REC Chair Sarah Thewlis, Managing Director of Thewlis Graham Associates, said:

“I am delighted that Clive is joining the Board. He brings a wealth of experience to the Board that he has built up over many years and now leads a highly successful recruitment company. He is clearly committed to high professional standards and making a difference to the world of work and individual people. We very much look forward to his contribution.”

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of REC, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Clive to the Board. He has been a longtime supporter of the REC, and brings an analytical and humane approach to his work that will be of huge benefit to our leadership team. Clive joins the REC Board at a pivotal time, as members adapt their businesses to the ending of the post-pandemic boom and significant developments in both labour and technology trends.”

The members of the board are:

Sarah Thewlis, Chair, REC Board & Managing Director, Thewlis Graham Associates

Hannah Ahmed, Managing Director, HG Group

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive, Recruitment and Employment Confederation

Laura Clark, Managing Director, The OA Group

Clive Hutchings, Executive Director and Founder at STR Group

Michelle Mellor, Managing Director, Cummins Mellor (Chair from October 2023)

Sakhila Mirza, Executive Board Director and General Counsel, London Bullion Market Association

Dr. Gopa Nair, CEO – Leo and Mia Foundation & Group Head of CSR, XA Group

Simone Payne, CEO, 4myschools

Jane Rumble, Chief Executive, UKAD

Sharon Seville, Director and Executive Head Hunter, First Executive Recruitment

Jon Sibson, Non- executive director and trustee in the housing and educations sectors and was previously a partner of PwC LLP

