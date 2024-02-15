Netcom Training appoints Karen Rodkin to Operations Director as Demand for Digital Skills Drives Further Expansion

Karen has joined the company to work with the senior team to advance their recruitment and HR strategies

Digital skills training provider Netcom Training has appointed Karen Rodkin as its new Operation Director after increased demand for digital skills creates new job opportunities across England.

Seasoned hiring and training specialist, Karen Rodkin has spent most of her career working in talent acquisition with a focus on the tech sector. More recently she held a senior position at Pareto, where she was instrumental in creating a new recruitment division centred around specialist tech hiring globally, including a stint over in New York. At Netcom, Karen will oversee the Digital Programme Advisor Teams and also head up Netcom Talent, supporting learners through the whole onboarding, learning and career-readiness process, and creating viable pathways into secure careers.

Karen said: “Having started my career in the dot com era, I have seen how much technology has influenced the job market, carving out fantastic career paths for a new generation of digital natives. I am excited to get to work with the team at Netcom as we address the widening skills gap and look to put the UK at the forefront of digital innovation.”

Sam Field, Apprentify Group CRO added:

“Karen is a goal-orientated professional with an impressive record in creating strategies that deliver real value, not only to the business but also to everyone who interacts with us. Having worked with her for well over a decade, it is fantastic to work with her again to grow Netcom and achieve our ambitious objectives”.

Karen’s appointment coincides with Netcom’s recent move into a new space within Bruntwood’s Birmingham Innovation campus. The hub will be a base for Netcom staff and learners as the company looks to expand further in 2024.

