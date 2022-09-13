Thomas International appoints Luke McKeever as its new CEO

Arrival of seasoned software industry executive and new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) strengthens senior leadership team ahead of global launch of new talent assessment platform.

Thomas International, the leading global talent assessment platform provider, today announces the appointment of Luke McKeever as its new Chief Executive, and Jennie Drimmer as new Chief Sales Officer. McKeever will take the helm at Thomas to lead the business’s global expansion strategy.

Luke brings a wealth of experience to Thomas in driving global growth strategies for software businesses in the UK, US, mainland Europe and Australasia. He has held CEO positions across multiple successful international tech businesses including AIM-listed product discovery platform provider Attraqt, the community-focused SaaS platform Neighbourly.com, SaaS global trading network OB10, and AIM-listed marketing technology company Portrait Software.

Luke arrives at a pivotal point at Thomas International as the company pursues the global expansion of its new talent assessment platform, Thomas Perform, following a successful UK launch. The appointment will help Thomas capitalise on the huge growth opportunities it sees in the talent assessment category, helping businesses around the world transform their performance through smarter people decisions.

“Thomas has over 40 years heritage helping businesses better understand people so they can recruit and develop staff who will stay and flourish in their roles. This kind of objective, actionable insight has never been more important, as businesses tackle challenges including skills shortages, changing working practices and DE&I.

“Thomas has invested hugely to innovate its platform and build a world-class team to help businesses globally change how they hire and develop. This, and the ambition shown by investment partners Palamon Capital, made this an irresistible opportunity to help grow a globally recognised and innovative brand into the undisputed category leader.”

The appointment comes alongside the arrival of Jennie Drimmer as Chief Sales Officer. Jennie brings over 20 years’ experience across the technology and professional services industry, with a significant focus on HR and business transformation. Jennie joins from an EMEA leadership role at Coursera, having previously led the EMEA team for Humanforce and spending a larger portion of her career at CEB (now Gartner).

“I am delighted to be joining Thomas International at such an exciting time. I’m looking forward to defining strategies that impact immediate commercial outcomes, while also capturing and coaching the broader skills and processes needed to scale a global sales organisation. I am already working closely with our Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Science, Product, and People teams to bring our growth strategy into the hiring, enablement, and high-performance practices of our sales team.

