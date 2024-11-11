Government Must Fund 14 to 16 Provision in Colleges in line with Schools, says New Report

The vital role of further education colleges in the education experience of thousands of 14 to 16-year-olds across England is unveiled in a new report published by the Association of Colleges today.

The report argues that as demand for college-based 14 to 16 provision grows, the government must fund it in line with schools and provide a clear framework for how it should be embedded in colleges across the country.

Funded by the Nuffield Foundation and conducted by the Association of Colleges and IOE UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, it also calls for financial support for transport and free school meals to be extended to this cohort of students, and for all secondary students to have access to the same vocational opportunities.

Until now, there has been no research conducted on the collective experience of 14 to 16-year-olds receiving either part, or all, their education in colleges. And yet, data for the 2023/24 academic year shows that around 10,000 students are enrolled on 14 to 16 provision at 160 further education colleges in England, an increase of around 30% since 2020/21.

For these students, mainstream secondary education may have been challenging for a number of reasons including bullying, mental health, special education needs and disabilities (SEND) or a lack of vocational options. The cohort includes students on alternative provision (AP), some of whom have been excluded from school and some of whom have not, electively home-educated (EHE) learners who attend a FE college for up to 16 hours per week and full-time students termed direct entry (DE) who have chosen to study in FE. Some colleges also offer school link provision.

Using data from the National Pupil Database (NPD), the Individual Learner Record (ILR) data, a survey of FE colleges in England, interviews with senior FE leaders and fieldwork visits to 10 colleges, the report, The education provision for 14 to 16-year-olds in further education colleges in England, offers a unique overview into the needs of these students, how colleges support them, and what more needs to be done.

Considering that many of the students have previously had disrupted education experiences, the research finds that progression rates for the cohort are positive with 75% or more learners transitioning to post-16 education between 2016/17 and 2020/21. Most students progress into Level 2 post-16 education, with around 20% of students consistently progressing into Level 3 or higher. This means that colleges are playing a vital role in preventing young people from not being in education, employment, or training (NEET).

For students who struggle in mainstream school, college provision can be transformative for their engagement, attendance and attitude. Unlike secondary schools, colleges have a flexible curriculum offer, individualised to needs and interests, with a strong focus on vocational learning, employability skills and wider enrichment activities.

Smaller class sizes are more common, and a more relaxed environment – including approaches to rules, uniform, being allowed off-site and use of first names – enables young people to feel more at home in college than in a secondary school. Given the vulnerability of many of these learners, pastoral and mental health support is central to their success, with strong relationships built on care and understanding in place.

However, the research finds that while this provision is widely recognised by students, parents, staff, colleges and local authorities as essential for students’ progression and life chances, there are a number of barriers to delivery and expansion.

Insufficient funding is a significant challenge and can lead to difficult decisions about limiting or closing provision. AP provision is expensive, and despite the need for flexibility, schools and local authorities are hesitant to fund places which are yet to be filled. For colleges, running provision without funding for a full group is not financially viable.

There is also inequity in funding between mainstream and college-based key stage 4 provision, and access to any funding for addressing vital additional support needs, travel and free school meals is limited or not available.

The role colleges play in providing provision to this group of students is overlooked, especially by the national government, and is not sufficiently well embedded in the local ecosystem. College-based 14 to 16 provision focuses on meeting individual needs, and yet with the exception of DE, there is no national guidance as to what provision should look like. Where students are withdrawn from school to be home educated there needs to be clarity and consistency in roles and responsibilities.

Cath Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges, said:

“This report highlights the crucial role colleges play in supporting young people across the country, who are otherwise vulnerable to becoming NEET, to have a positive experience of education, gain valuable qualifications and successful post-16 progression. We would like to see a future where more young people are funded to attend college to help support successful post-16 progression.”

Professor Lynne Rogers, UCL IOE, said:

“14 to 16-year-olds in FE represent an under-researched sector where immense potential exists to enable young people to shift their self-perceptions and achievements from failure to success. This report examines the individualised approach used by colleges to realise this transformation and provides a much-needed evidence base about the experiences, opportunities and trajectories brought within learners’ grasp.”

Dr Emily Tanner, Programme Head at the Nuffield Foundation said:

“Through detailed analysis of 14 to 16 learners in colleges, this report raises important questions about how the education system responds to the diverse needs of learners. The findings are highly relevant to the current curriculum and assessment review as well as policy on school belonging, post-16 transitions and education funding.”

Recommendations in full

Policy

Working with schools and colleges, all LAs should assess the suitability of 14 to 16 provision to meet the needs of all young people within their communities to ensure they are given the opportunity to thrive and progress into adult life and work.

The key stage 3 and key stage 4 curriculum should be reviewed to allow students the option of studying fewer subjects at greater depth including a wide range of vocational and technical qualifications at a range of levels to meet each student’s starting point.

There should be clear guidance covering all types of 14 to 16 provision, not just DE. This guidance shouldn’t in any way limit flexibility, but rather create a framework for it to be embedded within the local offer at 14.

Funding

College-based 14 to 16 provision should be funded at least in line with school funding for this age group. AP provision should be planned and funded for groups which allow for delivery to be financially viable from the start of the college year. EHE students should be able to access additional learning support in line with their needs.

Financial support for transport and free school meals should be extended to ensure equal access to college provision.

Providing funded opportunities for young people to attend college for vocational options during the school week could mean that some young people would remain in school, but also benefit from the broader options colleges offer. This could also support transition at 16.

Enhanced data collection and monitoring

The DfE should provide clear guidance on how to code 14 to 16 students who study at colleges. Aligning system terminology more closely with the language used by colleges could help this process and support better tracking of student outcomes.

Providing a national tracking system for student progression and outcomes would provide a better understanding of how colleges support young people’s post-16 transitions and their future development. Enhanced data collection and analysis can offer insights into the effectiveness of college provision and inform future support strategies.

The executive summary can be read here, and the full report here.