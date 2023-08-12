Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Apprenticeship Revolution. FE Soundbite 707

Gavin O August 12, 2023
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara, FE News mugshot
FE Collective

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 707, 12th August 2023, Apprenticeship Revolution!

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

In this soundbite, we will give a rundown of this week’s exclusive articles, our personal top three and even a quick rundown of this week’s major news and announcements!

I hope you had a great week and prepping up for two weeks of results days… and their outcomes.

Cool thought leadership on FE News this week:

Tom Burton wrote: Apprenticeship Revolution: : A Comparative Analysis of the UK, US, and India’s Journey Towards Workforce Development

Dr Naeema Pasha wrote: Transforming Education in the Metaverse. Naeema has also confirmed she will be joining us as one of our ‘scene setters’ at the FE Collective in October! So if you like what you read.. you can hear from and work with Naeema on the collaborative report in October!

Glyn Townsend wrote: Data skills and human qualities go hand in hand

Amarjit Basi wrote: Why representation is critical to achieving equity in education

Gavin Hoole asks: Is Education a lip service to diversity even though you’d expect the opposite?

Yusuf Ibrahim wrote the second part of his three part mini series: Crafting an antiracist curriculum: Unfiltering.

So I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week

Kind regards

Gavin O’Meara

CEO and Founder

FE News and FE Careers

