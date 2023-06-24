Simplify the Skills System, and forget AI… OI is the next big thing! FE Soundbite. 700th Edition!

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 700! 24th June 2023: Simplify the Skills System, and forget AI… OI is the new big thing!

Simplifying the Skills Training System

Have you checked out Jennifer Coupland from IfATE’s article this week: We will create a simpler and better skills training system that works for everyone.

Funding announcements this week:

With funding in Ufi VocTech Trust and Learning and Work Institute announce major £3m programme to get adults learning, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan further £135m to help thousands more Londoners get into well-paid jobs,

The Skills for Growth conference was held this week and we also had International Women in Engineering Day.

Jay Blades MBE has been appointed as Vice President of City & Guilds.

Exclusive thought leadership articles from this week:

Gavin Hoole wrote: Inclusive Education: Addressing Social Class Disparities in SEND Support and Development, David Redden wrote about addressing digital skills gaps, Louise Hill writes about Financial Literacy, Neil Finegan asks can HR play a key role in achieving net zero? Joanna Reynolds also explores skills gaps.

FE News on location.. this week EdTechX… and have you heard about Organoid Intelligence (OI)?

This week we were on location at EdTechX Europe… a very cool conference with really cool insights. Something that really stood out for me and caught my attention was the disruption, but increase in productivity and creativity when there is the disruptive transfer of AI to OI.

Ever heard of OI (Organoid Intelligence)? I hadn’t either!… so don’t worry, we have videos and more content on their way to explain more! Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet said:

“2013-2023: a decade of ‘warm up’ for EdTech and The Future of Work. Now starts a new disruption cycle: AI will soon be replaced by OI (Organoid Intelligence). Let’s get ready for a wonderful explosion in productivity and Human Creativity”. Hold your hats people, it’s about to get exciting! If you thought ChatGPT was the height of innovation, things are just warming up with OI . More on this over the next two weeks!

Also, congrats to all of those who won or who were finalists at the EdTechX awards. The EdTechX winners are announced here.

On Location next week:

Next week, FE News are on location at the AELP annual conference, I will be there on day 2 and also the OneFile Conference. So if you are around, say hi!

Livestreams, reels and podcasts

Did you check out Reel #6: Evidencing learner support and what’s required with my mate Lou from Cognassist?

We also had the latest podcast from TDI and NCFE: Reducing the Risk of Sexual Harm: Episode 2 – The Law.

