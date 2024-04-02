Top 3 Thought Leaders of March 2024

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News. This month was a busy one as we have had Rob Halfon step down as Skills Minister, reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy to encourage more young people and SME’s to engage in Apprenticeships and the Neurodiversity Conditions Screening Bill. We have also had cool week long celebrations with National Careers Week and Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

So congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see March’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: March 2024

In third place is ‘Rethinking: “Early Leavers” as “Partial Achievers”

By Kerry Boffey, Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

In second place is ‘What does the latest EFSA updates mean for training providers’

By Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance at Professional Assessment Ltd (PAL)

In first place is ‘Latest reforms to American apprenticeships signal new opportunities for British Training Providers’

By Prof Tom Bewick