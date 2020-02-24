Fareham College appoints new Deputy Principal, Finance and Resources

Joining a Senior Management Team comprising of the Principal & CEO and four Assistant Principals, Richard will play a key role in delivering the college’s vision for outstanding performance.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Fareham College, with the opening of state-of-the-art facilities CETC and recently the £4.1m Civil Engineering Training Centre and CEMAST, the £12m Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training located at the Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Fareham College has achieved status as one of the top further education colleges in the country with accolades including an outstanding grade from Ofsted awarded in 2017 and winner of the Times Educational Supplement College of the Year in 2018, reaffirming its reputation for high performance.

Richard is familiar with the local area having grown up in nearby Waterlooville, attending Havant Sixth Form College. Richard has a degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Sheffield and a Masters in Power Electronics from the University of Birmingham.

Professionally, Richard trained to be a certified accountant at Smith & Williamson before entering the IT industry as a Financial Accountant qualified at Compuware with a 14-year career at IBM in Winchester. Richard’s further education experience comes from four years as Vice Principal Finance and Resources at City College Southampton.

Commenting on the appointment, Principal and Chief Executive of Fareham College, Andrew Kaye said:

“We are delighted to welcome Richard to Fareham College, Richard’s experience and knowledge in both further education and finance will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop for our students and the local community. We invest in our employees to reflect our ambition and Richard will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to our Senior Leadership Team.”

Richard Bryant, Deputy Principal, Finance and Resources of Fareham College added:

“Fareham College is distinctive because of its progressive approach to the delivery of further education; from its investment in bespoke facilities to its relationships with the local business community. Fareham College’s reputation is highly regarded and I am excited to contribute to its ambitious vision for students, our local area and for the FE sector as a whole.”

