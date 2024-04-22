Former Danone Head of L&D Ushers in New Age of Curiosity at Rise Up as Chief Product Officer 

Rise Up secures its position as learning specialists as new Chief Product Officer Frédéric Hebert joins the company to drive learning innovation after six successful years at Danone

Learning platform provider, Rise Up has appointed Frédéric Hebert as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Frédéric has an extensive background in product innovation, and digital transformation, within the context of L&D (Learning and Development). In his new role, Frédéric embarks on a mission to revolutionise the landscape of L&D. Empowering L&D professionals to ‘own today’; developing transformative EdTech that accelerates time-to-skill by embedding learning into the flow of work (LIFOW) and creating one-to-one learning experiences, at scale, through adaptive and blended learning technologies.

Frédéric has over 15 years’ experience in digitally transforming HR departments for Fortune 500 companies and has worked for large enterprises such as the Renault Group and Alstom. As Head of Digital Learning at Danone, he led the global L&D strategy, which enabled the organisation to break into emerging markets while offering new products for clients.

As CPO, Frédéric will be responsible for building and implementing the new product roadmap as the company aims to eliminate silos in learning by elevating the learner experience by integrating it into every element of your business. This will involve the integration of partners’ HR and learning ecosystems in alignment with their independent growth strategies and the development of existing partners, investing in real-time learning and utilising AI technologies.

Commenting on his new role, Frédéric commented:

“Making your mark in the technology industry as a scale-up can be challenging as transformative shifts are becoming a daily occurrence. My motivation is helping to take businesses to the next level, and I’m confident that with Rise Up’s unique offering, we can achieve some great things.”

2024 is set to be a year of growth and innovation for the scale-up with a series of new product announcements to meet the growing demands of large enterprise customers. Frédéric appointment marks a new chapter in Rise Up’s journey towards redefining the future of learning and follows their accreditation, for the third year in a row, by The Learning and Performance Institute (LPI).