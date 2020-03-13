Nicola Hodkinson of Seddon joins the Mates in Mind Board of Trustees

This month, @MatesinMind appointed Nicola Hodkinson, Business Services Director at Seddon, as a Trustee Board Member.

Steve Hails, Chair of Mates in Mind’s Board of Trustees said:

“We are pleased to welcome Nicola Hodkinson to Mates in Mind’s Board and look forward to working together to drive our vision of empowering employers across the UK to foster mentally healthy workplaces where individuals can thrive.

“Nicola's previous work improving mental health within the construction sector makes her an ideal addition to our trustee board.

“As a custodian of the Seddon family business, Nicola is committed to assuring longevity and a sustainable future for the organisation. This dedication to the long-term health of her family business, and central belief that there is no health without mental health, reflects Mates in Mind’s core values. We look forward to the valuable industry insight and innovative thinking that Nicola will bring to our charity.”

James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said:

“Mates in Mind are excited to be joined by Nicola Hodkinson and look forward to our ongoing work together, making positive and long-lasting transformations to the health of our industry.”

Nicola Hodkinson, Business Services Director, said: “At Seddon, we have worked to ensure that we do business in the most responsible way possible – putting physical and mental health at the core of what we do.

“This belief is at the forefront of Jordan’s Conversation, the campaign we partnered with Mates in Mind on to address mental health care in the workplace and get our staff talking. I look forward to working closely with this invaluable charity to continue creating a dialogue on mental health across the construction industry.”

Mates in Mind is a registered charity working in the UK that aims to provide clear information to employers on available support and guidance on mental health, mental illness and mental wellbeing, and how they can address this within their organisations. Mates in Mind looks to make sense of what options and support are available to employers wishing to promote improved mental health within their workforce.

Mates in Mind is a collaboration of founding partners: Health in Construction Leadership Group and the British Safety Council. It is also supported by construction industry charities and bodies and has various Mates in Mind business champions, including Balfour Beatty; DE Group; Galliford Try; Mineral Products Association; RSE Group; Sellafield; Tarmac; and Tideway. Quotes of support from these organisations are available on request.

Mates in Mind also works alongside organisations from across the Transport and Logistics sector including Focus Group Logistics, Maersk UK and Ireland, Port of London Authority.

Mates in Mind was the result of a Health in Construction Leadership Group summit in early 2017 for construction industry CEOs and senior leaders who voted overwhelmingly to improve the mental wellbeing of its workforce. At an event in January 2017, Mates in Mind was launched, and the pilot phase was started. Mates in Mind was featured in the Thriving at Work report published in October 2017.