Oaklands College appoints Andrew Slade as its next Principal

Andrew Slade, Principal, Oaklands College

Oaklands College (@OaklandsCollege) today (11 Mar) announced the appointment of Andrew Slade as its next Principal and CEO. Andrew, who is currently College Principal at South Thames College, part of the South Thames Colleges Group, is expected to take up the role at the end of August.

Commenting on the appointment, Sue Grant, Chair of Oaklands College Corporation said: “Following a rigorous appointment process, we are very pleased to welcome Andrew as the College’s new Principal. This is a hugely important time for Oaklands and we look forward to working with Andrew as we drive the College forward and begin a new chapter.”

Andrew Slade added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Oaklands College and to work closely with its Corporation, Senior Team and its staff and students right across the organisation. This is an important time in the sector as further education steps up to play a vital role in ensuring the UK has the right and sufficient skills base to thrive in this new decade and beyond. Oaklands has huge potential to be a lead player and that is one of the many things that excites me about the role.”

During his time at South Thames College, Andrew led the development of strategic relationships to drive forward the College’s vision in being a provider of choice, as well as driving an agenda to ensure students were at the heart of the organisation.

Andrew has extensive experience within the sector, including leading 14-19, adult, Higher Education, Apprenticeship and commercial provision, as well as maximising income opportunities. This has included the development of a new Business School, as well as being part of the team that delivered a new Aeronautical College, both of which attracted significant external funding. Andrew has also led across non-teaching areas including Management Information Systems, Finance, Estates and Facilities, Marketing and Human Recourses.

Prior to his tenure at South Thames College, Andrew was Deputy Principal at London South East Colleges.

