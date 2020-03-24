 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Guidance for education and childcare settings on how to implement social distancing.

Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said:

“Teachers and school staff are on the front line, playing a crucial role in our fight against coronavirus – I cannot thank them enough for everything they are doing.

“In order to help keep them and their pupils safe, we have issued tailored guidance for schools and education settings on social distancing and other hygiene measures. It offers practical advice to schools, like staggering break times and the movement of pupils around schools.

“We will provide further guidance for special settings, and continue to work with the sector to ensure schools get all the support they need.”

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings

HTML

Details

This guidance is for education and childcare settings that are remaining open to support vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. It should be read in conjunction with guidance for social distancing.

This guidance may be updated in line with the changing situation.

Published 24 March 2020

Advertisement

Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtua
AELP advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices
Sector News
@AELPUK advice on providing training to furloughed apprenticesWe have
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtua
AELP advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices
Sector News
@AELPUK advice on providing training to furloughed apprenticesWe have
Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
A Leeds City College Student with post-traumatic stress disorder dives into endurance award
Sector News
A @LeedsCityColl student who struggles with mental illness has scooped
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi
Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation responds to Covid-19 by donating entire £20k balance to emergency fund
Sector News
As the Covid-19 pandemic hits, various groups are working to help ease
A University Centre Leeds Sports Performance student walks into silver medal
Sector News
A @UniCentreLeeds student has recently scooped a silver medal for the
University Centre Leeds in the running for six industry awards
Sector News
@UniCentreLeeds is one of the top nominated education providers in thi
Firms cut opportunities for school leavers and graduates
Sector News
Firms have scaled-down their recruitment of entry-level #Talent as the
Paint your way to a successful future at Borders College
Sector News
Monica Riddel is currently studying Painting & Decorating @Borders
COVID-19 Response Fund: Imperial College Alumni accelerate global race against coronavirus
Sector News
Professor Robin Shattock heads the @ImperialCollege lab developing a #
Next generation urged to consider a career opportunity for life in agricultural engineering
Sector News
AGCO #Apprenticeship Scheme - Earn while you learn and gain an industr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page