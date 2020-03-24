Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings

Guidance for education and childcare settings on how to implement social distancing.
Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said:
“Teachers and school staff are on the front line, playing a crucial role in our fight against coronavirus – I cannot thank them enough for everything they are doing.
“In order to help keep them and their pupils safe, we have issued tailored guidance for schools and education settings on social distancing and other hygiene measures. It offers practical advice to schools, like staggering break times and the movement of pupils around schools.
“We will provide further guidance for special settings, and continue to work with the sector to ensure schools get all the support they need.”
This guidance is for education and childcare settings that are remaining open to support vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. It should be read in conjunction with guidance for social distancing.
This guidance may be updated in line with the changing situation.
Published 24 March 2020
