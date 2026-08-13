A-level results: CIMA calls on government to strengthen pathways into professional future-ready careers

As students across England receive their A-level, T-level and BTec results today, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is calling on government to strengthen pathways into professional careers and ensure more people can access the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in the modern workplace.

As young people consider their next steps, CIMA is urging government to strengthen support for apprenticeships, professional qualifications and work-based learning that help people build skills, access rewarding careers and meet the evolving needs of UK businesses.

Specifically, CIMA continues to call for:

Expansion of the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) to include regulated professional qualifications delivered by recognised professional bodies, removing the requirement for dual regulation by the Office for Students.

to include regulated professional qualifications delivered by recognised professional bodies, removing the requirement for dual regulation by the Office for Students. Protection and reform of Level 7 apprenticeships, retaining Growth and Skills Levy support, particularly for learners aged 25 and under and occupations that are priorities for the UK Industrial Strategy, including professional and financial services.

Paul Turner, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President, UK and Europe at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), said:

“Congratulations to everyone receiving their A-level, T-level and BTec results today. For many, this marks the beginning of important decisions about further study, training and careers.”

“While university will remain the right choice for many students, it is vital that young people can access a range of high-quality pathways into professional careers. Apprenticeships, professional qualifications and work-based learning provide valuable opportunities to gain skills, experience and recognised credentials while earning.”

The UK continues to face skills shortages across a range of sectors, while businesses increasingly require a workforce equipped with both technical expertise and the ability to adapt to changing business and economic needs.

Turner continued:

“A strong economy depends on a strong skills system. Professional qualifications and apprenticeships are proven routes that help individuals build successful careers while supporting businesses to invest in workforce development.”

“If we want to improve productivity, expand opportunity and ensure the UK remains competitive, we need a skills system that supports multiple routes into professional careers and provides people with opportunities to develop and update their skills throughout their working lives.”