Apprentice of the Year receives her award

Former Barnsley College Level 3 Business Administrator Apprentice, Alisha Shepherd, was presented with a certificate and a cheque for £150 after being crowned Apprentice of the Year at the Association of Colleges (AoC) Student of the Year Awards.

The AoC Student of the Year Awards is a national event which celebrates the achievements and successes of exceptional students who stand out from the crowd.

Alisha was nominated for her commitment to her studies whilst providing support to the College’s Teaching and Learning department during Covid-19. She was also shortlisted in the Colleague of the Year Award at the Barnsley College Staff Star Awards and played a vital part in the Barnsley 2030 launch campaign, a project celebrating and championing the borough and its communities.

After completing her apprenticeship, Alisha secured a role as Tuition Fund Administrator within the College’s Teaching and Learning department. She said: “I was really shocked to be nominated for this award, but even more so when I found out I’d won. I am overjoyed!

“In my role, I work with a diverse range of people, including students, apprentices from other departments, colleagues across College and the management team. I’ve been given lots of opportunities to develop my skills which I’ve grabbed with both hands. I feel really lucky to work within a truly supportive team and I want to say a big thank you to everyone for their encouragement and advice since I started my apprenticeship.”

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, went on to say:

“We’re all really proud of Alisha and her achievements since starting her apprenticeship. Alisha is a hard-working, talented individual who is determined to achieve her qualification and progress. Winning this award showcases that, well done!

Chris Nicholls, Area Director, North East and Yorkshire and Humber, Association of Colleges, presented Alisha with the award. He added:

“The Apprentice of the Year award is the ultimate accolade as it proves how much hard work the student puts into their qualification and the support the College provides to enable students to achieve.

“It is very difficult to decide who wins the award, but Alisha is an outstanding candidate. Everything that people wrote about her on the nomination was first-class and Alisha’s dedication to her role and Barnsley College shone through. We could see that Alisha contributes to the success of the College on a daily basis which is really important.

“Winning this award is a brilliant achievement, not only for Alisha, but for the College as well. It’s a fantastic testament to the work colleges do.”

