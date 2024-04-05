Ayrshire College and XLCC launch recruitment drive for engineering apprentices

Ayrshire College is proud to partner with XLCC, the pioneering high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable company, to recruit modern apprentices in engineering across the region.

This collaboration marks the inception of a new green industry in the UK, with XLCC establishing its first factory at Hunterston, Ayrshire.

The partnership brings to the forefront a unique cable-jointing apprenticeship programme, underpinned by the college-based and work-based learning of Ayrshire College’s bespoke engineering Modern Apprenticeship training programme. This programme combines specialist welding training, electrical engineering knowledge and qualifications as well as work-based learning in welding.

A key component of the apprenticeship is an eight-week immersive training course at the SÜDKABEL jointing school in Germany. Here, apprentices will develop essential skills working on Medium Voltage (MV) and High Voltage (HV) cable samples, preparing them for a successful career in the industry.

Upon returning to the UK, apprentices will receive on-the-job training and certification at XLCC’s state-of-the-art facility in Ayrshire.

In a significant development for the program, XLCC has recently announced the leasing of a unit at Arkwright Way in Irvine, Ayrshire, to serve as a dedicated training facility. The training centre is expected to be operational by June 2024, offering a bespoke environment for apprentice training.

Candidates with a Performing Engineering Operations qualification are encouraged to apply, as this foundation provides the underpinning knowledge and skills needed for success in the programme.

This initiative is not just a milestone for XLCC and Ayrshire College but also a significant boost to the Ayrshire economy, with the company promising to bolster the local workforce with 900 skilled employees.

Alan Mathers, Business Operations Director at XLCC said:

“The Arkwright Way facility in Irvine gives XLCC the platform to deliver a very high standard of training for our apprentices, with a focus on cable jointing skills development.

“Our dedicated Training Centre will help ensure that the apprentices have the necessary expertise to execute the jointing process effectively and efficiently when within our Hunterston factory environment.

“We are proud to be playing a central role in stimulating economic growth in North Ayrshire and making a positive difference to community life.

“We are delighted with the engagement from Ayrshire College and their willingness to include cable manufacturing modules into their Performing Engineering Operations course.

“Completion of this course is a springboard towards a successful application for a modern apprenticeship with XLCC supported by the College.”

Stuart Millar, Head of Apprenticeships and Work-Based Learning at Ayrshire College said:

“XLCC’s Modern Apprenticeship is a unique and innovative solution designed to support the company achieve their enormous growth potential in transmission of renewable energy.

This is a huge opportunity for Ayrshire’s young people, and we are delighted to support their apprenticeship programme.”

For more information on Modern Apprenticeships, visit Ayrshire College’s website www1.ayrshire.ac.uk/business-and-training/modern-apprenticeships/