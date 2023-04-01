Shopping Cart

From education to employment

DfE’s AI strategy & the Apprenticeship Cap of 10 is removed. FE Soundbite 688

Gavin O April 1, 2023
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara, FE News
Welcome to Soundbite Edition 687! DfE release their AI strategy and for Apprenticeships the ‘cap of ten’ non-levy reservations from 3 April.

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

What are the big Announcements impacting FE and Skills this week?

Two big announcements this week: DfE released their AI strategy and for Apprenticeships the ‘cap of ten’ non-levy reservations from 3 April.

On a more upsetting note… I am also really sad to hear about Qube this week. 200 staff and around 3,500 learners have had a tough week this week!

Exclusive articles from this week

ERSA’s Elizabeth and Jack wrote a really interesting piece on NEETs this week: The missing link: NEET provision in the Spring Budget. Dennis Sherwood wrote an article about grades and in a very different style to our usual features.

Chris Thomson asks: How colleges can learn from the Met? Natasha Wallace wrote about: Communication, collaboration and the right tools for the job. Instructure’s Melissa Loble wrote an interesting article on The impact of edtech on diversity and gender equity.

Who were the Top 3 most popular thought leaders in March on FE News?

So who were the Top 3 most popular thought leaders on FE News in March 2023?

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Published in Soundbite, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: ,
Gavin O

