Digital Poverty Alliance hosts End Digital Poverty Day

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) hosts End Digital Poverty Day, celebrating their work to eliminate digital poverty by 2030 while raising awareness, bringing together communities and increasing support towards this important day.

The day will see several different online and in person events hosted by the DPA, as well as organisations of all sizes who are in support of ending digital poverty, including webinars, skill and educational workshops, drop-in sessions and a round table discussion, offering something for everyone to be involved in.

An inaugural gala reception will be hosted by the DPA, acting as an opportunity to bring together industry, government, and third sector representatives, including corporate members such as Currys and Virgin Media O2, intent on tackling digital poverty, offering networking opportunities to build upon existing ideas and initiatives.

The event, supported by Meshii Wifi, will feature presentations from the DPA and partners, offering opportunities to support the work of the foundation, and key speakers will include Elizabeth Anderson, Interim CEO and Paula Coughlan, Chief People Communications and Sustainability Officer at Currys plc.

Following the recent launch of the DPA’s National Delivery Plan which set out 6 key missions to end digital poverty, End Digital Poverty Day was designed to be completely inclusive, bringing together individuals of all ages and skill level, from all corners of the UK, offering opportunities to learn, contribute and support this vital cause.

Elizabeth Anderson, Interim Chief Executive of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said:

“End Digital Poverty Day is an opportunity to support those who need it most and we are thrilled to bring together those who support our mission of ending digital poverty for all. While today acts as a reminder that those who lack digital access need support, continued support must be shown. We hope this day shines a light on the progress that has been made and the further steps that are needed to achieve our goal of ending digital poverty for all by 2030.”

“We come together with a shared vision in mind, helping to provide those with equal access to the digital world and equal opportunities from school age through to retirement. Digital exclusion acts as a barrier that effects millions of people and we hope to continue building awareness, bringing together businesses, policy makers and third sector parties to support this vital cause.”

Catherine Amran, Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, said:

“We’re delighted to join the Digital Poverty Alliance and look forward to working with the Delivery Committee to strive to end digital poverty by 2030. Over the last year, we’ve accelerated our work in this space with our employees volunteering over 380 hours to support digital skills in local communities, through our ‘Connect More’ programme. To enable digital equality, it’s important for businesses to work together to help the digitally excluded.”

