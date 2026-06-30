Driving Excellence: Work Based Learning Providers Are Stepping Up to Skills Competitions

Inspiring Skills Excellence saw a 400% increase in training providers registering learners for Skills Competition Wales this year. Evidencing that for work based learning providers across Wales, embedding vocational skills competitions into daily delivery is proving to be the way forward to boost learners’ advanced technical skills and build resilience for the world of employment.

As the backbone to skills development, training providers are uniquely positioned to fast-track learners into world-class careers. This year, Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales (ISEiW) has reported a significant jump in learners engaging with, and succeeding in, Skills Competition Wales.

Paul Evans, Project Director for Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, highlighted this accelerated trend: “Our relationship with work-based training providers is ever growing, and this year has seen another jump in success of these providers in Skills Competition Wales. Seeing providers embed these competitions into their core delivery doesn’t just raise industry standards, it gives businesses highly competent, adaptable workers who are ready to meet modern employer demands under pressure.”

The impact of this growing relationship is perfectly illustrated by South East Wales provider XR Training. This journey began just two years ago with a simple question to their learners.

“We honestly didn’t know what to expect when we first asked if any of our learners would be interested in taking part in Skills Competition Wales,” recalls Carl from XR Training. “Two learners put themselves forward for the Electrical Installation competition. We were blown away to find out that in our very first event, one learner achieved first place, while the other received Highly Commended.”

That initial success sparked an internal culture of excellence. One of those early competitors, Adam Davis took his gold-medal momentum to the WorldSkills UK heats. Demonstrating the resilience that the competition environment imbues, Adam refused to stop developing when he hit his entry limits in Electrical Installation. Instead, he challenged himself further by entering the Retrofit competition, a new competition; and a key strategic priority sector for the Welsh Government’s green housing goals, to keep his skills sharp and competitive.

The enthusiasm among learners has grown so rapidly that XR Training had to adapt. In order to manage the soaring interest, they organised their own internal competitions, using it as a valuable springboard starting point to support learners competing in Skills Competition Wales and beyond.

The strategy paid off. This year’s haul included Silver and Highly Commended in Electrical Installation, Silver in Retrofit, and the Highest Scoring Apprentice for the South East region. Off the back of these triumphs, six XR Training learners applied for WorldSkills UK, with four successfully progressing to the summer heats.

For providers considering taking part in the next cycle of Skills Competition Wales, the benefits stretch far beyond the medal tally. “One of the biggest things we’ve seen through competitions is the confidence and motivation it gives learners,” Carl notes. “It pushes them outside their comfort zones, helps them develop under pressure, and gives them a real sense of pride in their trade and abilities.”

By closing the gap between standard qualifications and world-class industry standards, skills competitions are helping Welsh training providers prove the undeniable value of work based learning.

inspiringskills.gov.wales