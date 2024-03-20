Code Institute’s Success in UK’s Skills Bootcamps Landscape Recognised by Ofsted

Code Institute (@codeinstitute) received a double ‘significant progress’ feedback on the delivery of Skills Bootcamps in collaboration with the West Midlands Combined Authority in a recent Ofsted New Provider Monitoring Visit (NPMV).

The inspection, conducted by Sharon Dowling, His Majesty’s Inspector, highlighted “significant progress” in Code Institute’s delivery of Skills Bootcamps in collaboration with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) on January 24 and 25, 2024. This accomplishment reflects the company’s commitment to providing a high-quality pathway to the UK’s tech landscape.

Ofsted’s recognition of “significant progress” showcases Code Institute’s dedication to advancing its programs. The inspection aligns with Ireland’s reputation for technological innovation and the company’s commitment to staying abreast of industry developments.

In a broader context, Code Institute’s success contributes to the EdTech sector and emphasises the global impact of Irish innovation. As a trusted partner of Further Education Colleges and Combined Authorities in the UK, the Irish EdTech business sets an example of how Ireland plays a vital role in international education and workforce development.

Lorraine Hall, Code Institute’s Director of Quality, expressed pride in the recent Ofsted visit, stating, “Our recent Ofsted visit reinforces our trust in the strategies and support we advocate. It confirms the effectiveness of our approach in delivering top-tier education and career advancement programs.”

Code Institute’s influence extends beyond the UK. Through collaborations with Education and Training Boards (ETBs) in Ireland, Code Institute ensures its programs are widely accessible, empowering learners nationwide. The company also actively promotes diversity and inclusion by partnering with ETBs to deliver specialised Coding Careers for Women courses.

Moreover, Code Institute’s global reach is exemplified by its program’s eligibility through Government-funded routes in Germany and Sweden. This international recognition underscores the adaptability and quality of Code Institute’s curriculum, providing learners worldwide with access to top-tier education and career opportunities in the ever-evolving tech sector.

As Code Institute continues to champion innovation and inclusivity, its programs serve as a guiding light for learners, connecting them to exciting futures in technology. The success of Code Institute not only resonates with the Irish community but also underscores the global impact that Irish EdTech businesses can make, inspiring other companies seeking to make their mark on the international stage.