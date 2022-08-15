How to Use Storage Containers as Educational Spaces in Schools

Related Articles
Welsh Government funding for roll-out of award-winning food project in Valleys schools
More Valleys schools will soon have access to an award-winning project which has seen a converted shipping container become a focal point for hands-on learning…
Did you know swimming and water safety are part of the school curriculum?
Here are four things you didn’t know about swimming in schools. All children should be able to swim 25m by the end of primary school…
Tips for taking learning outside the classroom
If you say the word classroom, what springs to mind? Most likely it is a room, indoors, with desks and chairs facing a whiteboard on…
Sunderland School Launches Eco Committee Following Esh Donation
Budding eco enthusiasts from a Sunderland primary school have launched a new eco committee club following an equipment boost from Esh Construction. Northern Saints C…
Protective measures in primary schools
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement about reducing the need for social distancing in public places, today’s Education in the Media looks at why school pupils…
Attention spans “simply not long enough” to handle longer classroom time
EXTENDED SCHOOL DAYS: Exercise is proven to improve engagement in-class, mental and physical wellbeing, and self-confidence, a focus on physical wellbeing can increase school attendance by up…
Responses