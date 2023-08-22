Metaverse Learning and i-immersive partner to deliver learning without limits 

Metaverse Learning and i-immersive announce a new collaboration, building on a shared commitment to redefine the future of education by leveraging technology to overcome traditional barriers to learning.

Metaverse Learning offers a library of immersive learning programs available to license and i-immersive provides a complete ecosystem of unique immersive classrooms. Together, they aim to tackle the teacher shortage problem by enabling colleges to connect campuses and share teaching resources, thereby expanding curriculum equity and accessibility.

Jason Holt CBE, Co-Founder and CEO of Metaverse Learning said:

“By seamlessly integrating Metaverse Learning’s Virtual Environment simulations and Virtual Reality resources into i-immersive rooms, we are taking a significant leap forward in achieving our vision of educational excellence.

“This collaboration will provide an enriched, immersive environment that caters to both the enhancement of teachers’ knowledge and the elevation of learner engagement. Whether filling gaps in teachers’ expertise or simply adding another dimension to the learning process, we are committed to advancing education in ways previously unimagined.”

i-immersive said:

“Our i-Transform team is actively exploring innovative ways to integrate these simulations into teaching and learning. Imagine guiding learners through a healthcare simulation on a vast LED screen, inviting the group to suggest the best approach to a patient scenario. This powerful synergy not only stimulates learners’ imaginations but also immerses them in realistic, engaging experiences that enhance pedagogy.”

Dr. Majid Al-Kader, Co-founder and Board Member at Metaverse Learning said:

“We are not only solving the teacher shortage but creating a dynamic and adaptive learning ecosystem. This is learning without limits, learning that bridges distances, and learning that immerses like never before.”

To learn more about the partnership, contact Metaverse Learning or i-immersive.

