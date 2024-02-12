RMA Systems triumph at Bradford College Apprenticeship Games 2024

Building energy experts RMA Systems showcased their brightest talent when they joined Bradford College in marking National Apprenticeship Week 2024.



The second-ever Bradford College Apprenticeship Games challenged local partners employing their apprentices to enter a team for a fun day of six challenges.



This year, tasks across curriculum specialisms included Beat the Keeper (by Bradford City AFC), Kick a Conversion (by Bradford Bulls RLFC), Be a Dentist, Flight Simulator, Change a Car Wheel, and Three Minute Omelette (provided by MyLahore restaurants).



Nine employer teams and their apprentices rotated around each challenge and battled it out on points. Bradford College students also provided a delicious lunch in The Grove training restaurant.

A score of 41 points was enough for Bradford-based RMA Systems to clinch the trophy ahead of Northern Pump Suppliers in second place and JCT600 in thirdposition.



Andy Griffiths, engineering manager at RMA Systems, said:

“It’s been a brilliant day from start to finish. [..] Apprenticeships allow us to bring people in, nurture them, and develop them into the people they want to be. As an employer, you can’t ask for much more than that.”



National Apprenticeship Week shines a spotlight on the incredible value and opportunities offered by apprenticeships across the country. Apprentice employers taking part in the Games this year included Bradford City AFC, Bradford Bulls RLFC, CBRE, Crowther & Shaw, Electroserve (BFD), Switch2 Energy, and Shaw Trust.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Bradford College Vice Principal Asa Gordon said:

“It’s great to see everyone here today supporting apprenticeships locally. We have some fantastic success rates and an amazing, award-winning curriculum with a range of apprenticeships on offer.



“Days like this enable us to promote apprenticeships and talk about them as an alternative where individuals can achieve and be really successful going forward.”

Find out more about Apprenticeship opportunities at the next Bradford College open day on 9th March.

