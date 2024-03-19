The Sheffield College joins technical skills scheme supporting employers

The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has been made an official partner of a new regional scheme to help South Yorkshire employers get the higher technical skills they need for growth.

The college is now a core education partner of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (IoT).

Located across England, Institutes of Technology (IoTs) are a national network of education providers and leading industry employers.

Their remit is to work in partnership to deliver technical education and training in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, where there is a strong demand for high level skills.

Locally colleges, universities and employers are working together via the South Yorkshire IoT to focus on delivering the technical skills that the construction, digital, engineering, manufacturing and healthcare sectors need.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We are delighted to join the South Yorkshire IoT, which is supporting regional employers and will create opportunities for our students to go further in their careers.

“Higher level technical skills are key to increasing productivity and creating a thriving economy. We welcome the opportunity to work with other education providers to help more employers with upskilling their workforce and training new talent.”

As part of its contribution to the South Yorkshire IoT, the college will provide access to higher technical qualifications (HTQs) through its UC Sheffield.

Home to the college’s university level qualifications, the UC Sheffield curriculum offer includes foundation and honours degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, higher apprenticeships and HTQs.

The college has a strong reputation for its university level courses having achieved a TEF 2023 Silver rating in a national scheme that recognises excellence in university level teaching.

HTQs are new or existing Level 4 and 5 qualifications. They combine the academic knowledge of a university level qualification with technical skills applied in the workplace.

Designed with employers, HTQs are suitable for students progressing from Level 3 qualifications including vocational diplomas, T Levels and advanced apprenticeships.

UC Sheffield currently offers HTQs in business leadership and management, construction, computing and digital and health.

The South Yorkshire IoT is supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), all regional local authorities, and local Chambers of Commerce.

The educational institutions involved in the initiative include Barnsley College, DN Colleges Group, RNN Group, The Sheffield College, Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

The South Yorkshire IoT has received £12 million in DfE funding and started in September 2023. Its employer partners include AESSEAL Plc, Engie UK and HLM Architects.

All of the organisations involved aim to work together to provide employment and careers pathways for young people and adults, which involve a range of qualifications including apprenticeships, degrees, HTQs and T Levels.

