Three new Time for Change webinars mark National Inclusion Week

The free workshop series from Amazing Apprenticeships and The Genie Programme has announced its winter schedule complementing the theme of National Inclusion Week – Time to Act: The Power of Now.

Each Time for Change workshop invites key speakers to explore challenges faced by diverse and disadvantaged applicants and inspire employers and training providers to begin to break down the barriers that cause them – to act!

Now in its third year, our Time for Change series has covered topics including social mobility in apprenticeships, language matters, self-selecting out, positive action in apprenticeship recruitment, and skills gaps.

Newly scheduled sessions explore a range of topics, including:

wellbeing issues often faced by apprentices from diverse backgrounds

the role of degree apprenticeships as a positive driver for social mobility

opportunities that apprenticeships can offer as a second chance to disadvantaged groups rehabilitating into society

Register now via The Genie Programme website.

“Social mobility, diversity and inclusion are complex and challenging topics. The Time for Change series highlights the most common themes to encourage employers towards the first step to addressing them; acknowledgement,” said Founder and Director of Amazing Apprenticeships, Anna Morrison CBE. “We are finding more and more with our work on The Genie Programme that knowing how to start is often the biggest hurdle for apprentice employers.”

Confirmed speakers include representatives from Disability Rights UK, NHS Health Education England, CMI and We are Breakthrough as well as alumni from The Genie Programme with current experience of driving change in their organisation.

“The theme of this year’s Inclusion week aligns incredibly well with our own goals. Time for Change brings the employer community together to inspire action.” Adds Morrison. “The time for change is now!”

Employers wishing to register for the three new sessions can sign up for free here.

