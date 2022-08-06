What have Awarding Bodies said about the latest L3 Qualification reforms? FE Soundbite Edition 656

Welcome to FE Soundbite edition 656. This is the weekly e-journal and newsletter from FE News, giving you the latest news and thought leadership articles from the past week.

Level 3 – FAB members have their say on the latest Qualification reform proposals

The Federation has now submitted formal responses to Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), following separate consultations on regulating Level 3 qualifications in future. (Closed 5th August 2022).

Commenting on our member-led responses, FAB’s chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“The main verdict of the majority of FAB’s members are that these proposals are overly bureaucratic, burdensome and will be extremely costly to implement.

Interestingly Tom also highlights: “Meanwhile, our analysis of the headcounts of the Department for Education, Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, reveals that they have skyrocketed since 2017; increasing by 76% (DfE); 16% (Ofqual); and 43% (IfATE) respectively.

Basically, the awarding organisations are looking for a more streamlined approach, so let’s see what happens when we have a new Prime Minister, and probably a whole new Secretary of State and senior Minister team. Interesting times!

Interesting exclusive thought leadership articles this week:

Nahla Summers wrote a really interesting piece on Why Does Your Leadership Need to Evolve?

Exclusive EdTech articles this week:

Chloe Barrett writes about how to harness technology to increase student engagement and retention. Matt Buttery asks how to end the stigma around parenting programmes to tackle the teenage mental health crisis and Derek Newton explores Tech Solutions for Teaching Shortage.

Nelson Ody highlights that GDPR is now Four Years old! Where did those four years go? Here is his piece on How GDPR is Impacting the Education Sector

Meti Basiri asks could International students be the answer to the UK’s STEM talent shortage?

Interesting Reports and announcements from the week on FE News

Sutton Trust released a report highlighting that 1 in 5 A-Level students missed more that 20 days school due to Covid-19 this year.

WorldSkills is back in the UK as a part of WorldSkills Special Edition 2022

WorldSkills is coming back to the UK. Last time a WorldSkills Competition was in the UK was London 2011. WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wales has been announced as a host country for the WorldSkills Special Edition 2022, which will see over 1,000 competitors from 58 countries take part in international skill competitions across Europe, North America, and East Asia.

