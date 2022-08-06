Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

What have Awarding Bodies said about the latest L3 Qualification reforms? FE Soundbite Edition 656

Gavin O August 6, 2022
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara
ETF SET ATS Soundbite ad banner

Welcome to FE Soundbite edition 656. This is the weekly e-journal and newsletter from FE News, giving you the latest news and thought leadership articles from the past week.

Level 3 – FAB members have their say on the latest Qualification reform proposals

The Federation has now submitted formal responses to Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), following separate consultations on regulating Level 3 qualifications in future. (Closed 5th August 2022).

Commenting on our member-led responses, FAB’s chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“The main verdict of the majority of FAB’s members are that these proposals are overly bureaucratic, burdensome and will be extremely costly to implement.

Interestingly Tom also highlights: “Meanwhile, our analysis of the headcounts of the Department for Education, Ofqual and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, reveals that they have skyrocketed since 2017; increasing by 76% (DfE); 16% (Ofqual); and 43% (IfATE) respectively.

Basically, the awarding organisations are looking for a more streamlined approach, so let’s see what happens when we have a new Prime Minister, and probably a whole new Secretary of State and senior Minister team. Interesting times!

Interesting exclusive thought leadership articles this week:

Nahla Summers wrote a really interesting piece on Why Does Your Leadership Need to Evolve?

Exclusive EdTech articles this week:

Chloe Barrett writes about how to harness technology to increase student engagement and retention. Matt Buttery asks how to end the stigma around parenting programmes to tackle the teenage mental health crisis and Derek Newton explores Tech Solutions for Teaching Shortage.

Nelson Ody highlights that GDPR is now Four Years old! Where did those four years go? Here is his piece on How GDPR is Impacting the Education Sector

Meti Basiri asks could International students be the answer to the UK’s STEM talent shortage?

Interesting Reports and announcements from the week on FE News

Sutton Trust released a report highlighting that 1 in 5 A-Level students missed more that 20 days school due to Covid-19 this year.

WorldSkills is back in the UK as a part of WorldSkills Special Edition 2022

WorldSkills is coming back to the UK. Last time a WorldSkills Competition was in the UK was London 2011. WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wales has been announced as a host country for the WorldSkills Special Edition 2022, which will see over 1,000 competitors from 58 countries take part in international skill competitions across Europe, North America, and East Asia.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Soundbite
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Soundbite
Gavin O

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this