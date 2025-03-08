Will the College Funding Shortfall Create More NEETs? | FE Soundbite 787

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 787: 8th March 2025 | Will the College Funding Shortfall create more NEETs?

The CLA InPractice Online Conference for Further Education is a free event at 1pm on the 20th of March, 2025, focused on copyright and intellectual property in education.

Experts will discuss trends, AI in teaching, and copyright licensing, offering insights and solutions for Further Education professionals. The event aims to address key challenges in the sector and explore innovations in technology and content use.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

AoC: Colleges could be forced to turn away tens of thousands of learners due to funding shortfall

Earlier this week AoC warned that thousands of students are at risk of being turned away by their local college this September without more funding from the government to grow capacity and meet demand!

DfE confirmed a welcome funding increase for provision for younger learners for next academic year. However, the announcement included news that colleges will only get two-thirds of the funding they should have got for the additional 35,000 16 to 18-year-old students enrolled by colleges last autumn.

AoC estimates that 25,000 additional young people aged 16 to 18 will try to enrol in colleges this autumn and another 20,000 will do so in autumn 2026 – but as things stand, colleges do not know if they will receive extra funding to pay for their learning.

Surely this will lead to more NEETs and increase the Benefits Bill unless it is urgently addressed?

This is all a bit alarming. Last week ONS flagged that there are just under 1 Million NEETs (not in education, employment or training)… so unless the funding shortfall is addressed above. This will surely increase the number of NEETs.

Surely this funding gap is an oversight? It can’t be doing anything to plug the Benefits bill that is soaring (and predicted to be £100bn by 2029-30)! .. or help the Government hit their 80% employment target, or have the skills to hit their priority areas like building 1.5M houses, new Heathrow terminal or plug the skills and employment gap in the NHS!

More DWP support for sick and disabled people back into work

Talking of addressing employability and the benefits bill. DWP announced plans for 1,000 existing Work Coaches deployed in 2025/26 to deliver intensive voluntary support to around 65,000 sick and disabled people – helping them to break down barriers to opportunity, drive growth and unlock the benefits of work.

Interestingly, just last week Learning and Work released some really interesting research around support disabled people into work and shining a light on the benefit trap. L&W estimated that successful reform to the system could help 500,000 more people into work over ten years. This would boost the economy by £8 billion a year and save the taxpayer £4 billion a year.

Making Skills England Work

Did you check out the Making Skills England Work virtual round table with Edge this week? So many people joined us, thank you all working together to share ideas on how to make Skills England be as impactful as possible to local skills, for employers and learners. If you missed it, check out the link above.

International Lessons, Collaboration and ICAD

What can we learn to improve Work Based Learning, Skills and Apprenticeships from across the Globe?

Dr. Eric Dunker and Professor Tom Bewick wrote a really interesting piece this week: Transforming Global Higher Education Starts with Expanding Apprenticeship Degrees. Tom and Eric make a case for a new international centre bringing together global leaders and practitioners in work-based learning. Find out more about the International Center for the Apprenticeship Degree (ICAD).

Overqualification and Skills Mismatch

CIPD’s Lizzie Crowley wrote a really interesting article that I enjoyed this week: Overqualification and Skills Mismatch: A Growing Challenge for the UK Labour Market?

I hope you enjoy Soundbite this week… and thank you to CLA for sponsoring FE Soundbite this week.

