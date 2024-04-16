How Teachers Can Make Exams Less Intimidating For Their Students

Exams are a fact of life for students, but teachers have some control over how stressful, scary, or intimidating exams may seem. A recent study showed that 75% of students suffer anxiety during exam season. By helping students prepare properly within a supportive, less pressured environment, you can reduce anxiety and boost confidence Here are some tactics to make your students feel more comfortable facing assessments.

Set Realistic Expectations Early On

Start the year by clearly outlining how different types of coursework and assignments factor into final marking so students understand expectations. Make exam dates known far in advance and flag key targets or milestones for progress monitoring along the way. Frame exams matter-of-factly as just another performance check rather than overemphasising them as intimidating all-or-nothing tests. Reinforce your belief that diligent ongoing work breeds success.

Encourage Practice Under Exam Conditions

Rather than demanding spot-on answers instantly whenever asked a question in class, implement regular short quizzes under simulated exam settings. Enforce time limits and closed book/device rules but keep content aligned to recent topics and low stakes regarding outcomes. Familiarity with the experience reduces intimidation while reinforcing knowledge. Provide the opportunity for students to practice without pressure and give feedback identifying areas needing more work.

Help Them Practice With Past Papers

Beyond your own classroom quizzes, encourage students to attempt actual past papers from your course and exam board for realistic test preparation. Ensure access to copies of papers from the last 3-5 years including mark schemes – many are available online from Save My Exams. They also offer revision notes and revision resources. Guide them to annotate questions they found challenging to later review together. Debrief overall performance trends balancing strengths, weaknesses, and test-taking strategy needs.

Promote Study Groups

Rather than leaving them isolated, suggest small groups of 3-4 students work collaboratively revising course material together and quiz each other’s understanding. You can provide targeted topics or chapters. Beyond lightening individual workloads and keeping motivation high, peer dynamics make concepts click differently while testing knowledge verbalisation aids retention. Follow up with groups periodically checking their progress.

Incorporate Visual Learning Aids

Leverage visual models, graphic organisers, comparison tables, flow charts and diagramming techniques when teaching challenging concepts. Different learning styles thrive on visualising relationships between ideas. Anchor complex topics into easily digestible visual snapshots retaining clarity around connections, sequences, or hierarchical classifications. Supply similar graphical frameworks for reference during exams. The simplicity helps avoid overwhelming blank-page anxiety while logically guiding strong responses.

Incorporate Relaxation Techniques

Use the beginning of classes in exam seasons to briefly guide students through mindfulness, meditation, or breathing exercises shown to reduce stress. There has been a lot written about the mental health of teenagers and around half a million of them are awaiting mental health care. Anything that you can do to direct them towards better mental health practices is really important. Simple repetitive actions focusing inward attention and slowing physiological processes counter anxiety levels flaring when pressure mounts. Regular short practice, even for a few minutes, compounds the calming benefits over time. Demonstrating self-care tools provides reassurance you are committed to supporting overall well-being around assessments.

Prompt Students To Ask Questions And Request Help

The right answer from a teacher can make a huge difference at any age. Institute an open question policy where no concern is unimportant when preparing for something seemingly high stakes like exams. Respond supportively if approached for assistance without judgment. Proactively check student progress identifying concept gaps needing support. Normalise accessing all avenues for help from study groups, tutoring services, consultation hours etc. Ensure they understand that you’re available should challenges seem unmanageable alone, preventing rising panic. Reassure them that support makes success accessible, reducing intimidation factors exponentially.

Final Thoughts

While formal assessments like standardised exams provoke anxiety for many students, educators can significantly influence just how intimidating the experience feels. Right from the start, be clear and realistic about expectations while underscoring belief in the student’s potential to meet them. Provide plenty of low-stakes practice opportunities mimicking final environments, empower study groups for collaboration and use gradual exam-aligned elements to keep up their familiarity. Show them relaxation techniques to calm nerves and emphasise accessing support channels like tutoring when difficulties emerge.

Most importantly, cultivate a classroom climate centred on open dialogue and keep reassuring students of your commitment to their success. By preparing students thoroughly and then standing as their support pillar, you transform the journey toward exam mastery into a surmountable goal built gradually through partnership. Your influence as their teacher meaningfully shapes how students perceive and emotionally experience assessment milestones.