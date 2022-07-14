Nominations Open as ONS Research Excellence Awards Return for 2022

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) ‘Research Excellence Awards 2022’ is now open for entries, providing accredited researchers with the opportunity to be honoured for their work.

Each year around 250 projects gain approval to access the data owned or managed by the ONS, and the Research Excellence Awards will celebrate the year’s most innovative projects and promote understanding of the public good achieved from statistical research.

Nominations will be submitted across a range of categories, including:

ONS Research Excellence Award

ONS Early Career Research Award

ONS Use of Linked Administrative Data Award.

ONS Cross Government Analysis Award

People’s Choice Award

Last year’s winners included projects that used timely data sources to support local authorities’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic, and projects involving the public with analysis of birth cycles, which supported recommendations for staffing in maternity services to help the NHS maintain a ’24-hour health service’.

Alison Pritchard, Deputy National Statistician at the ONS, said:

“The awards celebrate the transformative work of researchers across disciplines, and in a world that relies increasingly on faster collaborative data and sound analysis of it, if you’ve used the ONS data for analyses, then I urge you to think about applying.”

Award winners will be invited to attend the ONS headline Research Capability event in London for an official awards ceremony, presented by National Statistician, Sir Ian Diamond.

Entries will close on 29 July.

You can learn more about the Awards and how to apply on the Office for National Statistics website.

