Aspiring young change makers can become a World Literacy Youth Ambassador

Applications are now being accepted for the World Literacy Foundation’s Youth Ambassador Program.

The three-month online training opportunity, starting in June 2022, develops leadership skills, community advocacy, fundraising and connects aspiring change makers to a global network of thousands of like-minded young people (aged 16+).

This year, young people will strive to reach and support 200,000 children who are facing lifelong illiteracy. They will provide free children’s books, tutoring and engagement activities in communities that need them most. The application deadline for this global youth citizenship program is 27th May.

Rosario Aran, the Project Coordinator said,

“Our Ambassador program is a perfect opportunity for inspiring young people who want to take action, develop new skills, be a voice in their community and connect with young people who are eager to make a social impact. Nearly 61% of children from disadvantaged homes don’t own a single book and face lifelong illiteracy and poverty if something isn’t done. Youth Ambassadors learn how to put their own ideas in to action and develop important skills through a meaningful learning experience.”

21-year-old Arron Smith, says in his early years as a student, he struggled to read a sentence. It was only due to the intervention of a literacy tutor that he discovered an interest in books. Arron’s life was transformed with a dramatic improvement in his reading abilities and he says his success at University was primarily due to his love and habit of reading.

With one in four children from low-income backgrounds facing illiteracy, Arron has decided to be a change maker and join young people around the world to improve literacy rates. Arron will be one of the 3500 Youth Ambassadors for the World Literacy Foundation.

The Youth Ambassadors Program creates community, education and awareness on the importance of eradicating illiteracy. Previous alumni have started their own NGO’s, reading groups and won awards for social impact.

For more information and to apply visit https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador-program/

