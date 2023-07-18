Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE awarded Honorary Doctorate by Royal Holloway for her work in encouraging the next generation of women in STEM.

Something of a child prodigy, she passed two GCSEs before finishing primary school and, at just 11 years old, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon was the youngest girl to attain an A-Level Computing qualification in the UK. She went on to receive a master’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Oxford aged just 20.

Anne-Marie is an Honorary Fellow at Keble College, Oxford, as well as a Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland. She also sits on the Council of Research England. Anne-Marie is also the current President of the British Science Association, having been appointed in September June of 2022 – the same year that she released her book, ‘She’s in CTRL: How women can take back tech’.

Anne-Marie is also a trustee at the Institute for the Future of Work and host of the hugely popular Evening Standard’s Women Tech Charge podcast, where she discusses the effects of technology on everything from fashion to finance.

With this wealth of experience and pioneering spirit, Anne-Marie went on to co-found ‘Stemettes’ in 2013, an award-winning social initiative dedicated to inspiring and promoting the next generation of young women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sectors.

Since its inception, ‘Stemettes’ has exposed 60,000 young people across Europe to Anne-Marie’s vision for a more diverse and balanced science and tech community. The social enterprise was named as European Digital Impact Organisation of the Year in October 2014 by the Digital Leadership Institute. Anne-Marie continues to inspire a new generation of women across London, the UK and the world.

Original release published here.

Published in