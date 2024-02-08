UK teachers called to nominate colleagues for prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards

Teachers are encouraged to enter the superstar colleagues they want to see recognised in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards before the deadline of 1st March to give them and the whole school community the chance to inspire the nation

The Teaching Awards Trust is calling on UK teachers to enter their colleagues in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards by 1st March.

The awards are an annual celebration highlighting the outstanding impact and achievements of the UK’s educators. They’re run by the Teaching Awards Trust and sponsored by Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. Considered the Oscars of the teaching profession, these awards, which have been running for 25 years, celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles of teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators and the work they deliver every single day.

Previous award winners have said their win sparked immense pride and excitement in their community and raised the morale among their teaching colleagues. Helen Stott, the 2022 Head Teacher of The Year in a Primary school highlighted that her award was a “massive boost” for the community, staff and children filling everyone with so much pride. Steph Lee Vae, FE Lecturer of The Year in 2022 said the awards “re-emphasised teachers’ worth”.

Last year’s winner of FE Lecturer of the Year was Rachel Bown from Wiltshire who was nominated and selected as the gold award winner from thousands of nominees based on her inspirational teaching, contributions to his school and community, and influence among colleagues, as assessed by judges.

If this sounds like someone you know from your local school, then now is the time to make sure they are recognised for their commitment and hard work.

Nominees enjoy an overnight stay in London as they attend the glamorous awards ceremony, with celebrity hosts, a four-course dinner, a trophy, and the opportunity to be an inspirational spokesperson for the profession. A selection of the Gold winners even have the chance to appear on BBC’s The One Show.

Mary Palmer, Chief Executive Officer at The Teaching Awards Trust said:

“These awards shine a much-needed spotlight on the great work that takes place in early years, schools and colleges across the UK. The wonderful teachers and all staff in education deserve huge recognition and praise for everything they do to educate and support children. We need your help to nominate your colleagues for these awards that celebrate and value the impact of education.”

Nominations and entries can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website until 1st March.

Published in