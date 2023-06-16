Shopping Cart

From education to employment

CMI appoints a Policy and Innovation Manager for the Green Transition

Chartered Management Institute (CMI) June 16, 2023
0 Comments
david jones

The CMI has announced David Jones as their Policy and Innovation Manager with responsibility for leading their work on the Green Transition.

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) is the Chartered professional body for Management and Leadership, counting over 200,000 managers and leaders in its membership community and there are currently 150,000 people undertaking CMI-accredited courses. A charity, CMI’s mission is to improve the quality and the number of the UK’s professionally qualified managers.

David joins CMI from NCFE where he led their work on sustainability. 

David commented:

“It’s great to join CMI at this time as they look to understand how they can support managers with the skills they need to lead their organisations through the green transition.

“We know that a successful transition will require people with broader skills, such as management and people skills – I’m really excited about working on this as it’s something I’m passionate about.”

Published in: Executive appointments
Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

