From education to employment
EngineeringUK welcomes a new Director of Business Development and Partnerships

EngineeringUK May 6, 2022
Dr Isabel DiVanna joins EngineeringUK as Director of Business Development and Partnerships.

Isabel has worked in the not-for-profit sector for 10 years, having previously worked in private sector consultancy and in academia. She joins EngineeringUK from RenewableUK, the trade body for green energy, where she was executive director of commercial & customer experience. Her role provided strategic direction to all of RenewableUK’s commercial activities, including corporate membership and intelligence services.

Isabel was also previously commercial director at the General Council of the Bar, at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, working with pharma and medtech, and at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, working with defence, aerospace, manufacturing and energy sectors on geoeconomics and geopolitics through consultancy and corporate membership.

Commenting on her new role, Isabel said:

“I am truly delighted to be joining EngineeringUK as the new Director of Business Development and Partnerships. Engineering will play a huge part in the decarbonisation of our industry and the innovations which will grow the UK’s impact globally. It is critical that future generations of diverse engineers from all backgrounds are inspired to join the profession. EngineeringUK’s work, the work of our Board and executive team is vital to this, and I could not be happier to be a part of it.”

Dr Hilary Leevers, the Chief Executive of EngineeringUK, said:

“Isabel brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including 10 years in the not for profit sector, and I am thrilled to welcome her to EngineeringUK. It’s a very exciting time for Isabel to join the team as we are in the early stages of developing our 5-year strategy, and I’m really looking forward to working together as we build and move into the implementation of that.”

