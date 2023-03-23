Iain Conn to chair EngineeringUK

EngineeringUK today announced the appointment of Iain Conn as its new Chair.

Commenting on his appointment, Iain, who takes over from Malcolm Brinded on 1 October 2023 said,

“Engineers have a huge impact on all our lives and are vital to all our futures. If the UK is to benefit from what engineering and technology have to offer, enabling economic prosperity and helping to solve tomorrow’s challenges including tackling climate change, we need a highly diverse workforce that boosts innovation, creativity and insight. I’m passionate about engineering, education and supporting young people into fulfilling careers and am therefore delighted to be joining EngineeringUK at a time when its mission to inspire more young people from all backgrounds into engineering and technology is more important than ever. I am very much looking forward to working with the EngineeringUK team and wider community to build on the excellent reach and impact the organisation has achieved under Malcolm Brinded’s chairmanship over the past seven years.”

A chemical engineer by training, Iain’s career includes 34 years’ executive experience in the energy sector at BP and Centrica, alongside non-executive roles in aerospace (Rolls-Royce) and telecoms (BT). He was an external member of the Council of Imperial College, a trustee at Movement to Work, and was responsible for BP’s early role in Project Enthuse which supports STEM teaching and learning across the UK, so helping to improve young people’s attainment and engagement in STEM subjects.

Commenting on Iain’s appointment, Chief Executive Hilary Leevers said,

“I am delighted that Iain will be joining EngineeringUK as our new Chair. He brings a breadth of experience from across the engineering and technology sector, but more importantly, his passions and values align with ours – centring on helping more young people into engineering and technology careers, inclusively, and with environmental sustainability as a key driver. I very much look forward to working with him, our Trustees, staff and all our members and partners, to achieve our vision for engineering and technology to have the workforce needed to thrive.”

