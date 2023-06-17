How have College mergers affected Ofsted inspections? FE Soundbite edition 699

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 699! 17th June 2023: How have College mergers affected Ofsted inspections and outcomes?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

How College Mergers have affected FE college Ofsted inspections and outcomes

Earlier this week Ofsted shared how mergers have changed the number of colleges they inspect and their inspection outcomes. Ofsted also announced they are going to be changing Ofsted Inspections this week.

Other interesting announcements this week inluded HEPI report on Uni admissions and UCAS personal statements.

Coursera: UK Lagging Behind Rest of the World in Skills Development

Coursera released an interesting report this week: UK Lagging Behind Rest of the World in Skills Development, Ranked 64th in Global Report.

AI: understanding the role of artificial intelligence in education

There was also an announcement about a new drive to better understand the role of artificial intelligence in education.

Cool thought leadership articles from this week:

Kate Griggs wrote: Harnessing the Power of Dyslexic Thinkers and AI: An Unstoppable Force for Workplace Transformation

Neil Wolstenholme discusses how the Education System Must Prepare Schoolchildren for Lifelong Learning and Career Changes.

Simon Ashworth asks: How can we measure apprenticeship success and quality in a meaningful way?

Daisy Hooper and Asli Atay wrote: Why Managers Matter: Taking on Insecure Work.

Green Skills

VTCT’s Ashley Barnes wrote: Greening the economy means greening the skills sector and Glynn Williams wrote about Growing a Green Workforce: The Challenges and Opportunities on the Road to Net-Zero.

Livestreams, Reels and Podcasts:

Did you check out Reel #5: Neuro-inclusion and the law? The FE Reels season with our friends at Cognassist has gone down really, really well. I hope you are enjoying it as well?

Did you check out this new podcast season with TDI and NCFE: Reducing the Risk of Sexual Harm: Episode 1 – The Big Picture.

FE Collective

So I mentioned the FE Collective last week.. well here it is… and now it is open to everyone to come and join us on a journey and work together on a cool collaborative report exploring AI and Investing in the sector of the Future. So… what is the FE Collective… and why should you get involved?

I hope you enjoyed FE Soundbite this week!

Kind regards

Gavin O’Meara

CEO and Founder

FE News and FE Careers

Published in