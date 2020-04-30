Mercuri International appoints new Head of Apprenticeships

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@Mercuri_Group International (UK) Ltd is delighted to announce the appointment of Deborah Bhebhe as Head of Apprenticeships

Responsible for leading operational delivery and optimizing client experience of Mercuri Apprenticeships, Deborah’s appointment reinforces Mercuri’s commitment to become a leading deliverer of apprenticeship programmes.

Deborah joins Mercuri from Birmingham Metropolitan College where she was Lead for Apprenticeships. Providing effective leadership of diverse Apprenticeship provision. Responsibilities included: Strategic planning and implementation of the business plan; Development of the curriculum offer and managing resources and recruitment. Deborah was also in charge of implementing quality assurance processes inline with the new Education Inspection framework.

Deborah said: “Thrilled to be working for Mercuri who are so highly respected in the sector. Looking forward to supporting them to continue to develop and grow their excellent apprenticeship offer.”

Prior to Birmingham Metropolitan College, Deborah worked as a FE Consultant specializing in:

The development of systems, processes and procedures for new ROATP applicants in becoming Training providers delivering apprenticeship programmes.

Implementing quality improvement plans to support rapid improvements across all areas of the Common Inspection Framework (CIF).

Developing and supporting with audit compliance and Quality assurance processes in line with ESFA and OFSTED requirements.

Mercuri Managing Director Barry Hilton said:

"We are excited to have Deborah join our rapidly growing Apprenticeship team. Her appointment, the addition of new coaches and the expansion of our curriculum team strengthens our commitment to offering apprenticeships of the highest quality. Deborah is well regarded within the apprenticeship world and brings with her, huge experience of delivering consistent quality in a learner-centric environment. These are exciting times and organizations such as Mercuri must remain nimble and proactive in rapidly changing business and learning conditions.”

Mercuri International UK is a nationwide learning provider with 60 years’ experience delivering sales excellence and a passion for professionalising sales. As sales performance experts we enable commercial excellence by transforming organisations and empowering people to reach their full potential. We work with organisations delivering tailored content designed to develop, engage and inspire learners.

Sales, Leadership, Customer Service: Our apprenticeship programmes are ideal for both experienced and newly appointed staff and are delivered through a combination of integrated multi-format learning methods.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Executive Appointments @RoyalStatSoc are pleased to announce the appointment of @StianWestlak Executive Appointments #EdTech company GoBubble appoints #fintech veteran @JaLloyd4 as CMO @J Executive Appointments James Newby has joined the New Model Institute for Technology and Engi