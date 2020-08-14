Login to submit your press release to FE News here.
Boris Johnson and the ‘mutant algorith…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Commenting on @BorisJohnson's statement to students this lunchtime, in which he referred to grades being derailed by a “mutant algorithm" during this summer's exams fiasco, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of...
College staff should be allowed to wear …
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTheUnion Commenting on the government’s decision to allow college students to wear face coverings in corridors in local lockdown areas of England, UNISON...
Welsh Government Statement: Face coverin…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services and @Kirsty_Williams, Minister for Education have issued a written statement on Face coverings in schools It is vital children and young people, parents and the...
Flexible online learning to enable young…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Global learning technology leader, @D2L, today (26 Aug) announced that @AviationAust Riyadh College (AARC) has chosen its learning platform, Brightspace, to provide students in Saudi Arabia with engaging and flexible...
Government funding incentive for employe…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is supporting employers within South Yorkshire to access funding worth up to £2,000 for employing an apprentice. In August the UK government launched a new funding incentive which aims to...
New research reveals schools need more t…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Research from @IRISSoftwareGrp (IRIS), one of the largest portfolio suppliers to Multi Academy Trusts (MATs) and schools in the UK, has found that following an incredibly difficult period, many schools and MATs do not know the extent to which their financial position...
Oxford trip sows seeds of success for Ba…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sixth Form student Tadhg Goodison has fulfilled an ambition fuelled by an academic trip to the @UniofOxford during his school days. Tadhg, 18, has secured a place at the University’s...
After a tough year, Gower College Swanse…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Swansea is now gearing up for the return of students from 1 September. Work has been ongoing throughout the summer...
No better time to consider postgraduate …
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Many industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, inevitably making the job market a more competitive environment. While this can be seen as a challenge for those looking to start...
Teachers need leadership coaching more t…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
LEADERSHIP will be key as schools prepare to re-open and welcome back students and staff - many for the first time in six months. The scrutiny on headteachers and senior leadership...
A Princess Royal Award for Princess Yach…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
South Devon College (@SDCollege) employer partner, @PrincessYachts, are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded a #PrincessRoyalTrainingAwards for their #Apprenticeship scheme. The awards are selected by HRH The Princess Royal...
Health Assured reports a 31% increase in…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Data from the UK's leading health and wellbeing provider, Health Assured has revealed the number of people calling for support for depression on their EAP (employee assistance programme) helpline increased...
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can request more test kits if required. Home test kits should only be offered to individuals in...
Prospective students ‘feel safe’ as …
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Hundreds of new students have already enrolled @CitynIslington, @Westking, @CollegeNELondon and many more are expected over the next month. Prospective students enrolling at three of London’s top colleges say they ‘feel safe...
Foster carer encouraged me to go further…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Bethany Townsend, 18 years old, came to live in Newtown from Nottingham. She chose to study Health and Social Care Level 3 Extended Diploma after a foster carer encouraged her...
Brecon Beacons College student achieves …
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
It was top of the class for Brecon Beacons College (@NPTCGroup) student Prys Eckley who achieved a Triple Distinction Star in Sports and Exercise Science. Throughout the two years that Prys...
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned …
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's Global Health BSc on one of the world's worst health crises of recent times "UK medical graduates need to appreciate the local and global...
More than 50 new free schools to open at…
Aug 26, 2020 / Sector News
More than 50 new free schools, including specialist maths and science colleges, are set to open their gates to new pupils this year, which will create over 24,000 new school...
DfE update on Face coverings for school …
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
The Department for Education is updating its advice on face coverings in schools. The World Health Organisation (WHO) published a new statement on the 21 August on when children should wear...
CITB proposes action to increase efficie…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@CITB_UK proposes action to increase efficiency, cut costs - Consultation with employees to reduce size by 110 roles (17%) CITB has today opened a formal consultation with trade unions and employee representatives...
School leavers urged to consider technic…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Young people receiving their GCSE results are being encouraged to consider technical and professional qualifications to put them at the front of the employment queue. Angela Joyce, CEO of...
Labour calls for use of facemasks in sec…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Labour calls for use of facemasks in secondary schools Labour has called on the Prime Minister to take a decision on the wearing of facemasks in communal areas in secondary schools...
NDCS raises serious concerns over face m…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@NDCS_UK has responded to the idea of face masks being used schools and colleges. Ian Noon, Chief Policy Advisor at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “Face masks in education would have serious...
The CIPD calls on employers to provide t…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
One in five (21%) employers are failing to offer proactive support to workers on issues of drugs and alcohol misuse, according to newly published research from the @CIPD, the professional...
The International Baccalaureate and the …
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Today (25 Aug), it was announced that the successful project for student-athletes at International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, supporting their dual career aspirations, has been approved to now apply to...
Schools and Colleges invited to nominate…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@Zurich Insurance is searching for three young green activists to join the panel of the UK’s first carbon neutral eco-summit – The Youth Against Carbon Conference (#YACCon) The three panellists will...
Cheryl’s delight at finishing course a…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@BordersCollege Social Service and Healthcare student Cheryl Shoemaker has plenty to shout about after completing her studies, two months ahead of her course deadline date. Studying on the Social Service and...
Education and Training Foundation Mentor…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Applications are now open for two new Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) programmes designed to develop the use of high-quality mentoring in the Further Education and Training sector. Places are available...
Open consultation: Recognition of profes…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@BEISGovuk are seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions. This consultation closes at 11:45pm on 23 October 2020 Consultation description This call for evidence...
The psychological impacts of working fro…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Due to Covid-19, many workers were forced to work from home, with staff @DerbyUni, transitioning to home working in mid-March. While these unprecedented circumstances have brought us many challenges, adjusting...
Returning to School: Your Questions Answ…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/25/returning-to-school-your-questions-answered/ Returning to School: Your Questions Answered Posted by: Media Officer, Posted on: 25 August 2020 - Categories: Coronavirus, Primary Schools, Returning to school, Secondary schools All pupils are to return to school...
Why investing in a Virtual Learning Envi…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of course you wouldn't. You would look at what others are driving, narrow it down to a shortlist...
£8 million Wellbeing for Education Retu…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@GavinWilliamson @VickyFord and @NadineDorries launch #WellbeingforEducationReturn programme to improve #Wellbeing and #MentalHealth support in schools and colleges As the Prime Minister has made clear, getting all children back into their classrooms full-time in...
Reece lights the way with career path th…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to highlight the career opportunities in technology at a leading East Sussex-based international business. Reece Mills, aged 24, is a...
Ufi Ventures Invests In Language Learnin…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Midlands-based language learning specialists Learning Labs (@FlashAcademy_HQ) have secured a £150,000 investment from @UfiVentures The money will be used to support the continued the rapid growth of the company, including a...
Improving your apprenticeship delivery w…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, it’s hard to imagine life as a #trainingprovider or #college without using an #eportfolio. The ability to remotely teach and...
Activate Learning welcomes new Chair of …
Aug 25, 2020 / Executive Appointments
@Activate_Learn is bidding farewell to current Chair of the Corporation Chris Jones, who is stepping down from his role on our Board of Governors. Chris, who took up the role as...
Barking & Dagenham College students …
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Students from @BarkingCollege have been celebrating passing their maths and English GCSEs Gabija Celikovaite moved to London two years ago to start a level 3 BTEC in Art and Design. She...
Workplace discrimination is widespread, …
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Discrimination in the workplace has increasingly occupied the public eye in recent years, with several high-profile cases prompting a greater awareness of the prejudices many employees face in their everyday...
School leavers can earn while they learn…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@MbroCollege has been chosen by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (@ECITB_Skills) as the only centre in the North East to deliver a coveted scholarship programme in project controls. TEESSIDE teenagers...
Coronavirus and occupational switching: …
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
#CareerChangers - Labour market movements during the pandemic This article aims to look at the occupation switches across the labour market, focusing at the different demographics and the individual characteristics of...
MBA students receive Imperial College’…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
Two incoming MBA students @ImperialCollege Business School have been awarded a prestigious scholarship for engineering graduates worth £50,000 each Jayshan Ratnakumar and Ahmad Khattab who start on the Full-Time MBA in...
Many public sector employers still grapp…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
A new report by researchers King's Business School (@KingsBSchool) @KingsCollegeLon and commissioned by the Office of Manpower Economics (@PayReviewBodies), explores the impact of #apprenticeships on recruitment and retention in the...
Early Years Workforce Commission launche…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
The Early Years Workforce Commission have today launched an employee survey and Call for Evidence for people working across the early years sector. The survey and Call for Evidence are primarily...
Barclays announces skills boost for fema…
Aug 25, 2020 / Sector News
@Barclays @YourLifeSkills announces skills boost for female entrepreneurs. Comments from @karren_brady LifeSkills research reveals over half of aspiring female entrepreneurs in the UK say that the pandemic has made them want to...
Uxbridge College GCSE students look to t…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitment and looking to the future after receiving their GCSE results. Controversies around this year’s academic and vocational results, which have been subject...
Study with Australia campaign gives over…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@FutureLearn and @Austrade partnership sees students in 220+ countries learn with world-class Australian universities The ‘Study with Australia’ pilot campaign, a collaboration between the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and...
Derby Well Invites Local People To Get C…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Art & Design students from @DerbyCollege Group will be amongst the local people showcasing their creative work at the launch weekend of Derby Well next month (September). Derby Well is a new campaign to...
Prime Minister’s statement on returnin…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has today made a direct appeal to parents to return their children to the classroom when schools reopen next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today made a...
Digital learning courses unveiled by Ava…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership with @Google Avado, the professional academy, in partnership with Google, today launched a range of digital learning labs and new iterations of award-winning...
DCG Student’s University Future Confir…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
After a tense week of uncertainty, Derby College Group A level student Sukbhir Singh (18) from Peartree in Derby has received official confirmation that he has secured a place at...
School staff must be allowed to wear mas…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
School staff must be allowed to wear masks for safe reopening, says @unisontheunion Responding to a joint statement by UK chief medical officers about school reopening, UNISON head of education Jon Richards...
WCG preparing to re-open six colleges fo…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@WCollegeGroup - Steps are being taken to ensure colleges which are part of a leading group in Warwickshire and Worcestershire are safe to re-open in the new academic year. WCG (formerly Warwickshire...
Cardiff to Chicago: Star student set to …
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Cardiff to Chicago: Star student set to study @UChicago Stateside thanks to @Seren_Network support A Cardiff teenager will be heading to the states this September to kickstart his dream career in...
Cardiff and Vale College welcomes back i…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@CAVC has welcomed back its talented Sports Academies students for socially distanced, non-contact pre-season training. Learners from the Football, Netball and Rugby Academies were able to come back for training at...
Global learning platform Quizlet launche…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@Quizlet - the global learning platform and app known for its engaging AI-powered revision tools, today announces the launch of its GCSE Resource Centre - a new and completely free, comprehensive...
ACS International School Cobham students…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Students at ACS International School Cobham are celebrating success in their Advanced Placement (AP) results, with many now going on to study at top universities across the globe, including Bocconi...
Up to £9 million to support for five-ye…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early language skills Reception-age children will benefit from a multi-million pound package of funding to boost their early language skills. Schools are being...
Africa Prize selects 2020 finalists ahea…
Aug 24, 2020 / Sector News
@RAEngNews #AfricaPrize finalists tackle food waste, improve cervical cancer screening, secure banking through artificial intelligence, and ensure off-grid energy is easy to use and maintain. A more affordable, effective cervical cancer...
Meet the new University Challenge team a…
Aug 23, 2020 / Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will face the inimitable presenter Jeremy Paxman, who has fronted the popular programme as quizmaster since...
Why getting pupils back to school is mor…
Aug 23, 2020 / Sector News
Writing in the Sunday Times, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains why it's essential that schools reopen next month. As we start the last week of August, thoughts are now turning to...
Report reveals young people felt less an…
Aug 23, 2020 / Sector News
The striking results of research led by the University of Bristol are published today by the National Institute for Health Research School for Public Health Research (NIHR SPHR) in a...
Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualifications in 2020. A level, AS level, GCSE and other qualifications How do I find out my GCSE results? Your school or college will be able to...
Leeds College of Building Named a Top U…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named second best UK Training Provider for 2020-21 in the ‘RateMyApprenticeship Top 50’ league table. The chart is based on 5,500 honest, authentic...
Coventry College secures record GCSE res…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
@CoventryCollege is celebrating a record GCSE pass rate for its students for the third year in a row. The city’s leading further education provider achieved pass rates of 92 per cent...
New productivity institute part of £37m…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
@AllianceMBS at The@OfficialUoM to head up new productivity institute A new institute in Manchester will boost ground-breaking research to explore how to increase productivity, boost wages and support the economic recovery across the UK...
Petition calling for action on fixing ex…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Over 25,000 people have already signed the @NEUnion #FairGrade2021 petition to the Prime Minister which launched on Wednesday night, in a demonstration of the anger and frustration generated by the Government's catastrophic mishandling...
University access improving, but big cha…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this year’s @UCASonline figures shows that more young people from disadvantaged areas are going into higher education – including selective universities – this year, though...
Plymouth Science Park steps up to suppor…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
21 August 2020 Every summer, aspiring biomedical scientists from the University of Plymouth complete clinical placement experience to help them build up a portfolio of essential clinical, diagnostic and research skills...
Children's Commissioner warns 420,000 ch…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is warning that hundreds of thousands of children will be returning to school in with the threat of housing eviction hanging over their families...
GCSE success for Southwark College stude…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege students celebrate excellent grades on English and Maths with some truly fantastic stories of individual success in what has been a challenging year. One of the top scorers is Abigail...
Myerscough College hit by cyber attack o…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Myerscough College has suffered a significant malicious cyber-attack, meaning students could not access their GCSE and other exam results online. Online enrolment was also affected following the attack on Thursday. In...
Plymouth College of Art's Class of 2020:…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
This year, @PlymouthArt’s Class of 2020 graduates from across the fashion and textiles courses are ready to wow the press, industry and public with their refreshing creative perspectives and industry-ready...
Open University students join Freedom La…
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
Ten students from The @OpenUniversity’s Open Justice Centre are taking part in a Freedom Law Clinic project exploring race and policing in the UK and the USA. The project has been...
College commended for its commitment to …
Aug 21, 2020 / Sector News
@BordersCollege commitment to supporting Student Carers throughout their studies has been recognised, having recently achieved the Going Further for Student Carers Recognition Award. Just the third college in Scotland to receive the...
Students at Lewisham College celebrate t…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
@LewishamCollege is celebrating the excellent achievement of students who undertook GCSE studies during the past academic year and the hard work of teachers who supported students through a particularly challenging...
Students at The City Academy, Hackney re…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Pupils at The City Academy, Hackney have received their GCSE results today following months of virtual learning. Nabilah Begum, who has consistently achieved excellent results in her time at the academy...
Students from The City of London Academy…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Students at the @CityofLondon Academy Islington are today celebrating excellent GCSE results. Amongst those celebrating were: Megan Holman - 9 grade 9s in all of her subjects Imani Anderson-Wickens – 9s in English...
Students at City of London Academy Highb…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Pupils at the @CityofLondon Academy Highbury Grove are celebrating their hard work following today’s GCSE results. Joshua Ekundayo achieved 1 grade 9, 7 grade 8s and 1 grade 5 Ivo Elgueta secured...
City College Plymouth and All Saints Aca…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
@CityPlym and @AllSaintsPlym are delighted to announce new partnership which has been formed to further raise the aspirations of Plymouth City’s teenagers Pupils who attend All Saints Academy will receive an...
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s Ce…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students who completed their Duke of Edinburgh’s (@DofE) Awards in the 2019/20 academic year have been commended for their volunteering efforts, by the national youth awards...
Students overcome ‘toughest year’ to…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@CollegeNELondon) are celebrating high grades in this year’s GCSE results despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Students saw 33 per cent of...
Waltham Forest College GCSE Results Succ…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) is delighted with the GCSE grades students have achieved this summer and thrilled to report an improvement in comparison to last year’s performance. Today, Thursday August 20...
Students from City of London Academy (So…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Teenagers from @CityofLondon Academy (Southwark) are preparing to embark on the next phase of their education journey following today’s GCSE results. Celebrating their results were: Teresa Luo who achieved 9 Grade 9s...
Students from The City of London Academy…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Students are celebrating today after achieving excellent GCSE results at the @CityofLondon Academy Highgate Hill. Among the achievers at the Holland Walk school in Archway are: Trenyce Sylvester, who achieved 1 grade...
Goodbye stuffy lectures, hello modern te…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
A major blindspot in higher education (#HE) is recognising the difference between knowledge and understanding. When beginning a teaching career in HE, many lecturers take a content-led approach. However, by focusing...
BTEC results - A message from Gower Coll…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
There is a lot of confusion at the moment in relation to exam results, most recently BTEC results. So I would like to take this opportunity to reassure all our prospective students that their place at Gower...
A message from Principal Mark Jones re: …
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
There is a lot of confusion at the moment in relation to exam results, most recently BTEC results. So I would like to take this opportunity to reassure all our prospective students that their place at Gower...
Celebrations are taking place today for …
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
Celebrations are taking place today for students @HughBaird College, as they collect their #GCSE results and begin making preparations for their next steps to either Further Education, an apprenticeship and...
Brockenhurst College Sport lecturer leav…
Aug 20, 2020 / Sector News
@BrockCollege Sport and Exercise lecturer Tom Prodomo has been named Assistant Manager at League 2 Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall). As a result, the longstanding Brock Football Academy boss will be leaving the...