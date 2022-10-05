Educationwise share their 12-month Ofsted inspection turn-around to “Outstanding”

As a relatively new apprenticeship levy provider based in Bristol, Educationwise Academy had an initial monitoring visit with “reasonable progress” across the board. It was a good starting point, considering they didn’t have any achievers at the time, but they knew they needed to take action quickly.

Nick Preston, Head of Quality and Education at Educationwise, spoke to Cognassist about their experiences and outlined the changes he and his team put in place to ensure that, 12 months later, they received Outstanding across the board:

“For our first observation, we were really pushing for good. We were happy that we were in a good position. We never mentioned the word Outstanding and that was not even something we were even aiming for in the moment. And then the Inspector starts saying, ‘we’re going to start to look at the outstanding framework.’ It was really something.”

There were some areas they particularly focused on, including learner support, which turned out to be a significant point of interest during inspection:

“It was a huge focus, especially when we started looking at the Outstanding criteria and the difference we saw with what our recognised learners with additional support requirements were achieving.”

Find out more about how they achieved Ofsted Outstanding just 12 months after their first apprentice successfully completed their end-point assessment, and get insights from Nick Preston on the inspection process.

