Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Educationwise share their 12-month Ofsted inspection turn-around to “Outstanding”

Cognassist October 5, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

As a relatively new apprenticeship levy provider based in Bristol, Educationwise Academy had an initial monitoring visit with “reasonable progress” across the board. It was a good starting point, considering they didn’t have any achievers at the time, but they knew they needed to take action quickly.

Nick Preston, Head of Quality and Education at Educationwise, spoke to Cognassist about their experiences and outlined the changes he and his team put in place to ensure that, 12 months later, they received Outstanding across the board:

“For our first observation, we were really pushing for good. We were happy that we were in a good position. We never mentioned the word Outstanding and that was not even something we were even aiming for in the moment. And then the Inspector starts saying, ‘we’re going to start to look at the outstanding framework.’ It was really something.”

There were some areas they particularly focused on, including learner support, which turned out to be a significant point of interest during inspection:

“It was a huge focus, especially when we started looking at the Outstanding criteria and the difference we saw with what our recognised learners with additional support requirements were achieving.”

Find out more about how they achieved Ofsted Outstanding just 12 months after their first apprentice successfully completed their end-point assessment, and get insights from Nick Preston on the inspection process.

Read the full Educationwise story

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, EdTech, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , , , , , , , ,
Cognassist

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this