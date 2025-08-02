Is The Sector Ready For Apprenticeship Assessment Reforms? FE Soundbite Edition 808

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 808: 2nd August 2025 | Is The Sector Ready For Apprenticeship Assessment Reforms?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Is The Sector Ready For Apprenticeship Assessment Reforms?

I loved Rob Nitsch’s exclusive this week: Apprenticeship Assessment Reform: Turning the Pivot into Progress. It is brilliant. Rob talks about End Point Assessment, employer confidence … but also employer awareness and confidence.

Apprenticeship Changes: How Do We Keep Employers and Learners Informed?

So much is changing in the World of FE and skills… particularly in the mechanisms and policy around Apprenticeships… but still without a concrete, ‘this is what is included in the Levy’… what actually are the changes from the Apprenticeship Levy to the Growth and Skills Levy.. Labour have been in power for over a year, but we still don’t actually know what the main mechanism for powering and fuelling Apprenticeships.. the Levy.. actually is.

What We Do Know

We know there will be £3 Billion Apprenticeship fund… the largest ever, we know this will be geared to 16-21 year olds… so the all age and all level Apprenticeship system is gone.

We know we have 8-10 priority areas by Skills England (who are brand new)… and are also going to drive the delivery of Apprenticeships and the Skills Strategy… but what happens to learners 22 and over? Is it just Skills Bootcamps… Bolt on Training.. is this the flex we hear about?

Could Credentials Mark Apprentice Assessment Milestones? Whilst PotentiallyTackling the 40% Drop-Out Rate

I think Apprenticeship Assessment reform, personally is long over due.

I have had many an Apprentice (being a SME employer), now FE News, doing what we do… we explained the End Point Assessment process from the interview stage… not just day 1… but many an Apprentice on our Apprentices’ cohort, didn’t have a clue about End Point, what even is it. An assessment 18 months from when you started, one day, one hit, is harsh for some people, so I think regular snap shots in assessment is cool and why can’t there be a Credential or Bolt On credential for that stage as well.. to give those who don’t complete something to show for their progress so far? As the Apprenticeship Drop out rate is still 40% according to the Sutton Trust.

So I think having this in the mix, could be awesome.. but it doesn’t seem to be on the radar for the latest Apprenticeship Assessment reforms… but should it be? What do you think, is it a good idea to add a Credential to a regular Assessment cycle for Apprentices? Will this reduce drop out rate, increase agility, or just add cost to an already squeezed sector?

I also really enjoyed the co-authored article from Jon Adams, from Activate Learning; Dr James Robson, from Oxford University Centre on Skills, Knowledge, and Organisational Performance (SKOPE); and Dr Vikki Smith, from Education and Training Foundation on Why FE must Shape the Terms of Gen AI Adoption! Not Just React to it. Well worth a read, it also built on last week’s AI article from Ofsted and looks at the next stage from GenAI to Agentic AI. Well worth a read.

Practical Local Skills Improvement Plans

I also really enjoyed Spencer Moore’s article on LSIPs, looking at Gatsby’s recent LSIP work… but when you add all of this together:

You Shouldn’t Need A Sherpa To Scale The Skills System

Apprenticeship reform, from funding, priority levels and ages.. Apprenticeship Assessment reform, Local Skills and priorities and the growth and impact of AI. Navigating the current, let alone future skills priorities is no easy to navigate task, you need literally a sherpa and support team to scale the mountain of policy and procedure. Surely it needs to be easier for employers and learners to understand? No wonder there has been a £6 Billion drop in Employer investment in training and skills since 2022!

One massive outcome for me, would be.. can we A) PLEASE have clarity on what is the Growth And Skills Levy, what is funded and prioritised … in one place, not a bread crumb trail.

B) Apprenticeship Assessment Reforms, coupled with Credentials on the assessment milestones, for me will benefit learners, employers, enable agility and ensuring learning is relevant and showcase knowledge, skills and understanding.. surely a win, win! But hey what do I know?

So I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Apprenticeship Assessment Reform: Turning the Pivot into Progress By Rob Nitsch, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Bridging Digital Gaps in Global Education: Four Key Challenges in Delivering Transnational Education (TNE) By Elizabeth Newall, Senior sector specialist, Jisc

Why FE must Shape the Terms of Gen AI Adoption! Not Just React to it By Jon Adams, Chief Strategy Officer, Activate Learning; Dr James Robson, Director of the Oxford University Centre on Skills, Knowledge, and Organisational Performance (SKOPE); and Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director, Education & Standards, Education and Training Foundation

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

The Manchester Model: How A City Moulds A Soul By Neil Wolstenholme, Kloodle Chairman

Essential Skills and Experience for Students and Teachers in UK University Foundation Programmes By Richard Mann, Academic Director, London Global Education (LGE)

What’s New in the World of FE?

Announcements

Co-op’s Levy Share To Support UK’s First Prisoner Apprenticeship Programme To Address Rail Skill Shortages and Reduce Reoffending By City & Guilds

New ‘Do Something Big’ Campaign Tackles Male Early Years Staff Shortage By The Department for Education (DfE)

New Internship Scheme to Get More Working Class Students into Civil Service By The Cabinet Office

Pledge to Unlock Growth in Cornwall with £28.6m Investment By HM Treasury

Employers’ confidence in the future the brightest for over two years, suggests the REC By The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)

Universities Could Face Heavy Fines Under New Free Speech Protection Rules By The Department for Education (DfE)

Report

Inside the groundbreaking PISA Foreign Language Assessment By Cambridge English

Voices

The Forgotten Generation: Reclaiming Hope for Bradford’s 18–24-Year-Olds By Chris Webb, CEO and Principal, Bradford College

The Local Plan That’s Already Working By Spencer Moore, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMSPA

In The Know

Do you want to be In The Know?

Why don’t you sign up for Daily News Alerts?

FYI it’s free!!

Will you be joining us on the 30th of October in Manchester for the Green Mindset Micro Collective? This is in partnership with our friends at the Education and Training Foundation. We’ve announced the chairs, Toby Perkins MP is coming to speak, he’s Chair of the Environmental Audit Select Committee, and as some of you can remember, he used to be Shadow Skills Minister. We also have a cool venue. Check it out and join us on the 30th to help shape the Green Mindset for the sector.

We hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week. Stay curious, keep innovating, and let’s shake up the world of FE together, and catch you next week!

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers