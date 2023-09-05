New £2.6 million cash injection to transform The Sheffield College’s Olive Grove Campus

The Sheffield College has secured a £2.6 million cash injection to expand facilities for apprentices and students who study and train at its Olive Grove Campus.

The campus specialises in engineering, motor vehicle, gas fitting and plumbing courses and qualifications.

Now the campus estate is set to expand following the approval of £2.6 million from the Department for Education’s Post 16 Capacity Fund for 2023/24.

Upgrading the facilities is part of wider college plans to transform Olive Grove Campus into an Advanced Technology Centre for the city.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said:

“This is fantastic news for our college community as well as the city and beyond.”

He added: “Investing in the latest facilities to provide our apprentices and students with the best possible learning experience for their future careers is our top priority.”

Current automotive and engineering workshops will be expanded with a two-storey building extension.

The new facilities, involving industry standard training spaces, will include:

five motor vehicle bays including three ‘clean’ bays for electric /hybrid cars.

two motor vehicle body and paint bays.

ten welding bays.

five new classrooms.

enhancements to the learning resource centre and reception area.

additional digitally enabled quiet learning and student social spaces.

The estate upgrade will mean more long-term capacity for apprentices and students given an anticipated rise in numbers due to a demographic increase for this age group.

The estate expansion will also meet the latest technical and employer skills and requirements.

These include the shift of study, within the motor vehicle industry, from traditional petrol and diesel vehicles to include electric and hybrid ones.

The plans were announced to students on 1st September 2023. Construction work is due to start in January 2024. The project is anticipated to be completed by September 2024.

Olive Grove Campus is already equipped with some of the latest cutting edge technology.

This includes industrial robotics, a hybrid and electric vehicle training rig, electric vehicles and computerised manufacturing equipment.

The Sheffield College offers a range of vocational and technical qualifications, including T Levels and higher level courses, at Olive Grove Campus on Olive Grove Road.

